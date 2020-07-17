Red Sox finish up 2020 draft process by signing Blaze Jordan, Shane Drohan

In a year where MLB scaled back the draft to five rounds to allow teams to save money on signing bonuses, the Sox have now signed all four of their selections. (The team lost its second-round pick as a result of MLB’s investigation into sign-sequence stealing in 2018.)

The Red Sox announced the signings of third-rounder Blaze Jordan, a power-hitting high school third baseman , and fifth-rounder Shane Drohan, a lefthander out of Florida State.

Jordan and Drohan joined first-rounder Nick Yorke ($2.7 million), a high school middle infielder from California, and fourth-rounder Jeremy Wu-Yelland ($200,000), a lefthander from the University of Hawaii in signing with the Sox. Overall, the team spent $5.25 million on its picks – slightly above its slot bonus pool cap of just over $5.13 million.

“We’re really excited about the draft class,” said Paul Toboni, who, in 2020, oversaw his first Red Sox draft as amateur scouting director. “As we get further removed from it, the excitement we had about the players hasn’t waned at all.”

With the 2020 draft process concluded, preparations for the 2021 draft are underway – albeit against a landscape drastically altered by COVID-19 protocols and restrictions. Several summer showcases and leagues such as the Cape League have been canceled.

While some leagues and summer showcase events are taking place, teams have been limited to three scouts at any single scouting event. Moreover, the Sox are trying to avoid air travel and overnight stays with their scouting staff. Fewer players are being seen this summer, and the number of scouts who can see them will also be diminished.

“You add all this stuff up, and our looks, our history on these players is going to be a lot less than it was coming out of last summer. It’s tough to predict where it’s going to go,” said Toboni. “If we thought the 2020 draft was going to be difficult, I think there’s a shot the 2021 draft is going to be even more of a challenge.”

