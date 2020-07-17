Red Sox pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez, Darwinzon Hernandez travel to Boston

“It’s certainly nice to get them back in town and hopefully we’ll get them out there in short time,” said Roenicke.

Lefthanders Eduardo Rodriguez and Darwinzon Hernandez, who’d been quarantining in Florida after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, both traveled to Boston on Friday. Manager Ron Roenicke said that they must follow intake protocols but the team expects the pitchers to join training camp in the coming days.

Rodriguez, who had projected to start on Opening Day after going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA last year, will have to build up in game competition before being activated. The Red Sox won’t be able to assess his timetable for activation until they see him throw a bullpen session.

“The information Eddie has given us is that he has been throwing quite a bit. I know sometimes as players they think they can come back faster than what they really can, but Eddie has been throwing and we’ll get a read on it, see where he’s at,” said Roenicke. “As far as building him up, it depends on what we see and where the effort level is and how quickly that makes our decision easier to move forward with.”

Other Red Sox rotation candidates will get at least four outings over three weeks of intrasquad games before the regular season. Hernandez, who set a Red Sox record (min. 30 innings) with 16.9 strikeouts per nine innings last season, likely will need fewer innings to prepare for shorter stints as a reliever. Rodriguez, Hernandez, and lefthander Josh Taylor are all on the COVID-19 injured list.

