Revolution squander advantage in tie with D.C. United

The Revolution have scored the opening goal in all four of their games this season. But they surrendered the advantage in a 1-1 tie with D.C. United in the MLS is Back tournament at Disney Wide World of Sports Friday night.

Adam Buksa gave the Revolution (1-1-2, 5 points) the advantage, before D.C. United substitute Federico equalized off a back pass in the 72d minute. The Revolution are in first place (4 points) in Group C in the tournament, a point ahead of Toronto, their opponent Tuesday morning. United (1-1-2, 5 points) has 2 points in the tournament.

Buksa, who converted his first MLS goal as the Revolution and the Chicago Fire tied, 1-1, March 7, scored in the 51st minute. Cristian Penilla’s shot was deflected by Oniel Fisher, blooping near the penalty spot, Buksa going up to head into the left side of the net past a diving Bill Hamid.