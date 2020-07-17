In a short-form season, the Boston Cannons know they need to get it together quickly

Marrocco, of Duxbury, is set to begin his third season with the Cannons as the team embarks on an abbreviated 2020 Major League Lacrosse season on Saturday with a 4 p.m. game against the New York Lizards.

“We heard rumblings for a while about what the season was going to look like, but everyone is just pumped to have lacrosse happen again,” Marrocco said. “It’s been so long since we’ve been together as a team, so it’s really cool to see each other again.”

For Boston Cannons goalie Nick Marrocco, getting back into the lacrosse groove – albeit briefly – is a welcome reprieve.

Advertisement

The format of MLL’s 20th season was altered because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league’s six teams are participating in a tournament comprised of five regular season games followed by a four-team single elimination playoff.

Games begin on Saturday, and the championship will be held on Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. All games will be played at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.

“The biggest thing we’re trying to communicate is to come in and develop that chemistry right away in the first two days of training camp and go from there,” said Marrocco, a team captain and reigning MLL Man of the Year. “It’s going to be a grind, hopefully seven games in 10 days. It’s going to be physically tolling but a big part of it is going to be mental.”

Cannons coach Sean Quirk said focusing on the team’s core tenets of players holding themselves, holding teammates accountable, and trusting one another are paramount.

“If those thing can stand true, we’re going to put ourselves in great position to win a championship this week,” Quirk said.

Sean Quirk, the longest tenured head coach in Major League Lacrosse, returns for his fifth season with the Cannons. RON CHENOY

Marrocco is of six MLL All-Stars on the Cannons roster. Mark Cockerton, who scored a team-high 43 goals last season, will anchor the attack. James Fahey III and Zach Goodrich lead the midfield, Kevin Reisman returns as a top faceoff player, and Justin Pugal will aid Marrocco defensively.

Advertisement

The Cannons are looking for their first title since 2011.

“Boston is so rich with the Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox, Bruins, and Revolution of winning championships and we want to be in that group,” Quirk said.





Players were required to test negative for coronavirus before arriving on Wednesday. All six teams are located at the Westin Hotel in Annapolis.

“We were given the protocols ahead of time so we knew what to expect, but no one’s ever experienced this before,” Marrocco said. “We thought it was going to be a lot worse than it was as far as being cooped up, it really hasn’t been that bad.”

The Cannons began a two-day training camp on Thursday. The site itself also will look different from traditional lacrosse games. The most striking change is to the team’s individual benches – teams will be located on opposite sides of the field instead of next to each other.

“This is a complete game changer in our sport,” Quirk said. “It’s something never seen. The team that figures that out quickly and effectively, it’s going to be a big advantage, and hopefully we’re that group.”





Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GregLevinsky.