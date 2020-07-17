Tina Charles medically excused for WNBA season

Earlier this week, the same panel of three doctors agreed upon by the league and union denied teammate Elena Delle Donne’s request to be medically excused. Delle Donne, who has been battling Lyme disease for over a decade, is still being paid by the Mystics as she’s rehabbing her back after having surgery in January.

Charles, who came over to the Mystics in an offseason trade, wrote in The Players Tribune on Friday that she has a condition called extrinsic asthma that impacts her immune system and would make “playing during a pandemic a very risky and dangerous proposition.”

Washington Mystics forward Tina Charles was medically excused for the season by an independent panel of doctors, the team announced Friday.

Advertisement

Bledsoe positive test confirmed

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed Eric Bledsoe tested positive for COVID-19, but remains cautiously optimistic the veteran point guard will be ready for the start of the season’s resumption.

“With the virus you’re never sure,” Budenholzer said. “There are certainly things that you have to kind of clear and cover, but the opener, if it’s two weeks away, then I think most medical, most things and research would say he is going to be available.‘'

Budenholzer’s comment came a day after multiple reports indicated Bledsoe said he had tested positive but was asymptomatic.

Surfing tour canceled

The World Surf League, the governing body for surfing, canceled the world championship tour this year and revamped the next tour schedule.

The 2021 tour will begin later this year, an early start designed to provide leeway in case the pandemic worsens and causes schedule changes later in the calendar.

The 2020 championship tour, which had been scheduled to begin in March with the Corona Open Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, never got off the ground because of the pandemic.

Formula One reports two positive tests

Formula One says two people tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest batch of tests carried out before the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Advertisement

F1 said 4,997 tests for COVID-19 were carried out from July 10-16 ahead of Sunday’s race outside of Budapest.

No further information was given about the two people who tested positive. They have been removed from the Hungaroring vicinity and isolated.

F1 reported no positive cases from more than 8,000 tests carried out over the previous two races held in Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Personnel attending the races are tested every five days with results made public every seven days.

There are two scheduled races at the British GP on Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.

Fans expected back at Texas race

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth becomes the first major sporting event in the state in more than four months to allow spectators. It could be one of the largest gatherings of any kind in the state since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just how many show up on a hot day with the virus still raging is another question.

“It can absorb a lot of people and you never cross paths with another soul,” track president Eddie Gossage said of the facility 20 miles north of downtown Fort Worth.

In Tennessee, Bristol was allowed to sell up to 30,000 tickets, about 20 percent of its capacity of 140,000-plus, and appeared to have at least 20,000 spectators for NASCAR’s All-Star race Wednesday night. Speedway Motorsports, which owns Bristol and Texas, is a private company like NASCAR, and does not release official attendance numbers.

Advertisement

Texas has about 135,000 seats and under plans approved by the state could allow as much as 50 percent capacity. But there isn’t expected to be anywhere close to the possible 67,500 or so spectators. The crowd Sunday will more likely be similar to the one seen Wednesday night at its sister track.

Triathlon championships still on go

The world triathlon championships will be staged this year but it’s unclear where and when.

The worlds were originally scheduled to take place in August at the Edmonton world series grand final but they were canceled in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governing body of the sport now says a 2020 worlds can go ahead after recommendations from athletes and coaches and talks with national federations.

World Triathlon also canceled three World Cups in Brazil and China.

World Triathlon says it was forced to scrap two World Cups and three Asian Cups in China scheduled for September and October after the country’s government last week canceled all international sports for the rest of the year.

Britain to allow some fans

Spectators will be allowed back into some sports events in England from next week as coronavirus prevention measures are tested ahead of a planned wider reopening of stadiums in October. Domestic cricket on July 26-27 is set to be the first sport that fans are allowed to watch in person since March.

Some spectators will also be allowed into the world snooker championship in Sheffield from July 31, and the Glorious Goodwood horse racing festival on Aug. 1 is also part of a government scheme piloting the return of fans.

Advertisement

Stadium capacities will still be restricted, and staggered entry times, social distancing measures and one-way systems will be required. Barriers or screens will have to be installed where social distancing cannot be maintained when buying food and merchandise or betting. Fans will be told not to attend if they could have been exposed to COVID-19.

Announcing a further easing of lockdown restrictions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the measures could be reversed if coronavirus infection rates begin to climb again with concerns about a new coronavirus spike this winter.

Paraguay soccer on hold

The restart of the Paraguayan soccer league was called off after three teams came down with cases of the coronavirus.

The Paraguayan soccer association says Guarani, 12 de Octubre and San Lorenzo cannot play and train until another medical examination is held.

The soccer association did not say how many players or club staff members have become infected.

The league was scheduled to resume Friday after a four-month suspension caused by the pandemic.





Club executives were expected to meet later in the day to discuss whether other matches will go forward.

Paraguay has done comparatively well in combating the virus. Only 27 people in the country of almost 7 million residents have died with the virus of about 3,300 infected.

Seasons delayed for expansion MLS teams

Major League Soccer delayed the first seasons of expansion teams in Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; and Sacramento, California, by one year each because of the coronavirus pandemic. Charlotte will start play in 2022, and St. Louis and Sacramento will take the field in 2023 … As Pennsylvania approached 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, several professional, semi-professional, amateur and college sports teams have submitted plans to the state Department of Health to have fans in the stands, the agency said. The Wolf administration declined to reveal which organizations, teams or colleges have submitted plans, or whether it has approved any. But it said it continues to discourage spectators or fans from attending games to prevent transmission of the virus.

Advertisement











