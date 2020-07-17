UMass sponsors five fall sports in addition to football: field hockey, women’s tennis, women’s rowing, and men’s and women’s soccer.

That means, with the exception of football, the fall sports teams at UMass Amherst and the University of Rhode Island won’t be in action.

The Atlantic 10 announced Friday it will postpone the fall sports seasons with the intent of holding them in the spring semester.

At URI, there are eight: women’s rowing, women’s volleyball, women’s tennis, men’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country.

UMass football is an independent and does not play in a conference, so its season is still intact – with the exception of games scheduled against schools in leagues that have canceled nonconference competition.

Advertisement

Rhode Island football plays in the Colonial Athletic Association, an FCS conference that will reportedly cancel its fall season.

Fall teams in the Atlantic 10 are allowed to practice during the coming semester in accordance with local health guidelines.

The league also agreed to a “look-in window” in mid-September, where conference-only competition may be reinstated “if the COVID-19 risk has substantially been reduced,” the release said.

Winter sports schedules will remain unchanged, according to the release.

“As a basketball-centric conference, the league acknowledged basketball contests begin in November, however determined it would be premature to make decisions on their competitive schedules at this date,” the release said.

The Ivy and Patriot Leagues are among the conferences that have canceled their fall seasons.





Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GregLevinsky.