17 new deaths, 177 new COVID-19 confirmed cases Saturday, state reports

The number of probable-case deaths in the state was 218 Saturday, with no new deaths reported. There were a total of 6,574 probable cases of COVID-19, up 182 from Friday.

The three-day average of COVID-19 deaths dropped slightly, from 15 on Tuesday to 14 as of Wednesday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts grew by 17 Saturday, the state reported, bringing the death toll to 8,201. The number of new confirmed cases statewide also increased to 106,664, up 177 from a day earlier.

Across the state, 1,020,259 people have been given molecular tests for the virus, including 12,064 new people tested as of Saturday, the state reported.

The seven-day average positive rate for those tests remained 1.7 percent Friday, where it has been since Wednesday. That figure has fluctuated between 1.6 percent and 1.9 percent since July 1.

A total of 85,623 people have been given antibody tests as of Saturday, up 1,084 from Friday.

Hospitalization data showed that five medical centers were using surge capacity to treat COVID-19 patients as of Friday, the state reported. That number has remained between five and six since Tuesday.

But the three-day average number of hospitalized coronavirus patients remained in decline as of Friday, falling to 524, down from 551 on Thursday.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.