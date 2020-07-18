Boston Marathon Expo now says all vendors can receive refunds

Then, on Friday, the company said it would offer “some refunds” to vendors who opt out the Virtual Boston Marathon Expo in September.

The announcement by Conventures, the Boston company behind the expo for more than 40 years, came as outraged retailers criticized the company for at first telling vendors no refunds would be available after the in-person event was canceled.

Vendors who shelled out thousands of dollars for a booth at the annual Boston Marathon Expo will be able to receive refunds after all, according to a statement released Saturday from the company that runs the annual event.

On Saturday, Conventures reversed course again — this time to the benefit of exhibitors who had contracts with the company.

“The non-sponsor exhibitors of the Expo are solely managed by Conventures. We apologize that we were not more clear that any vendor who had an agreement with Conventures and who wishes for a refund for this year’s event will receive one,” said the statement issued by Kathleen Chrisom, the company’s vice president of sales and marketing.

The Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the 124-year-old Marathon, stood with the vendors in two posts on Twitter Saturday afternoon saying the B.A.A. reached out to Conventures “and expressed our support to offer refunds.”

“We understand the impact COVID-19 has had on many businesses and wholly support @Conventures providing a refund option to vendors who were scheduled to appear at the Expo,” one of the tweets read.

The B.A.A. also said it had not been aware until earlier this week that Conventures was denying refunds.

Vendors Saturday said it was their first time hearing of the company’s new position to offer refunds.

“That sounds like what we were looking for all along,” said Anthony Pong, owner of Caterpy, a Toykyo-based company that sells no-tie shoelaces. “If they give a refund, I have no hard feelings against them.”

Pong said a lack of communication between the company and vendors was just as concerning as the lack of a refund.

“I e-mailed them at least once a week, and not hearing back from them bothered me,” he said.

Other vendors, while pleased to hear refunds will be available, still feel sour about the experience.

“We’re not taking our foot off the gas until we have a check in hand,” said Hami Mahani, founder of 6AMRun.com, a Delaware company that sells health supplements for runners.









A virtual expo is still expected to be held this September, when the Marathon was initially rescheduled before it was canceled altogether by Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh citing the coronavirus.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.