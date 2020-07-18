Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered in Massachusetts

“They were saying if you want to celebrate the legacy of John Lewis, vote,” said Bell, who also mourned the death of the Rev. Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian, who died Friday as well. “Now is time for us to go to the polls on September 1st and November 3rd, so we can create this new normal. This normal that people that want to go back to wasn’t normal for Black people.”

On Saturday, Bell, the founder “Dunk of the Vote” put Lewis’s legacy to work, registering citizens to vote and educating them about vote-by-mail options for upcoming elections during stops in Milton and Mattapan Square.

On Friday, the day civil rights icon US Representative John Lewis died of cancer, an application to vote by mail was delivered to Ron Bell’s home in Milton.

Though Lewis was born in Alabama and served as congressman from Georgia for more than 30 years, he had meaningful connections to Massachusetts reaching back to a 1965 stay at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was tested for brain injuries after an Alabama state trooper beat him in the head with a nightstick on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge.

“It seems like it was just a few weeks ago, a few month ago,” Lewis said in 2003 when he visited MGH for the first time since recovering from the injuries he sustained on “Bloody Sunday.”

“What happened in Selma, on Bloody Sunday, is so real, so vivid. I see videos, pictures of what happened: To me it’s unreal almost that it happened. I was there, it happened to me,” he said during the visit to MGH. “I wonder sometimes what is in the heart or spirit that will drive a group of people to beat their fellow Americans the way they did us. And we were exercising our constitutional right.”

In 2015, Lewis reconnected to another group that came to his aid after the beating during the civil rights march. This time the reunion took place at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, where Lewis addressed graduates of Elms College.

The Chicopee school was established by the Sisters of St. Joseph, which also operated a hospital in Selma. Lewis and other injured protesters sought treatment from the nuns at Good Samaritan Hospital after the confrontation with police because it was the only facility that would treat Blacks.

US Representative Richard Neal remembered a moving embrace Lewis shared with Sister Maxyne Schneider, then president of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield , during the commencement.

“It brought tears to everyone,” he said Saturday.

Neal, a Springfield Democrat, served with Lewis for about 25 years on the House Ways and Means Committee, which he now leads.

His seatmate, as Neal called Lewis, educated him about former Alabama governor George Wallace; Jim Clark, the former sheriff in Selma, who enforced segregation; and the bombing at the 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four girls in Birmingham, Ala., in 1963.

“I described it as a tutorial. He lived it,” said Neal.

Fifteen years ago, Lewis marched through Boston in honor of the 40th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s historic protest through city streets to denounce school segregation.

Bell, who helped organize the march, said he urged demonstrators to move quickly that day because he worried the October sun might set before Lewis and others addressed the crowd once they reached Boston Common.

Lewis noted the quick pace of the procession that day when he signed Bell’s copy of his memoir, “Walking with the Wind.”

“Keep the faith,” Lewis wrote. “The fastest march ever.”

Bishop William Dickerson of Greater Love Tabernacle Church in Dorchester was also there.

“He was a trans-generational leader,” Dickerson said Saturday. “He was a fighter to the very end.”

In 2018, Lewis visited another historic site, the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury, where King served as an assistant minister while studying at Boston University.

Lewis was there to support former US representative Michael Capuano, who was being challenged in a Democratic primary by Ayanna Pressley, then a member of the Boston City Council.

“I never saw him do anything but the right thing,” Capuano said Saturday. “I think that’s the highest praise I can give anyone.”

Pressley, who defeated Capuano and became the first Black woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress, released a statement that said that Lewis “did not rest on legacy.”

“The platitudes do not do this great man justice,” she said. “But in Work and in deed, we will carry on his legacy, we will pick up the mantle and press forward in his name.”

Last November, Pressley stood behind Lewis at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center as he became of the inaugural recipient of an award from The Dimock Center named in his honor.

“We must not give up. We must not give in. We must keep the faith and be hopeful,” he told the audience, according to a recording of the event on Dimock’s Facebook page. “Be optimistic. Be inspired. When you see something that’s not right, not fair not just, Do something. Say something.”

Globe correspondent Alyssa Lukpat contributed to this report.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.