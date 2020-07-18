Man, 19, seriously injured as he slams into tree on homemade Essex zip line

A 19-year-old man was injured on a homemade zip line at an Essex home Friday afternoon after he slammed into a tree and dropped to the ground, according to Essex police.

The man, who was not identified, sustained serious injuries after zip-lining at a friend’s home on Choate Street around 5:45 p.m., Essex police said in a statement. He plummeted about 8 to 10 feet to the ground.

“He just essentially made a mistake. He didn’t put his feet out to stop,” said Essex Police Detective Alex Edwards. “The homeowner made [the zip line] himself. It was a little backyard zip line.”