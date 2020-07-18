Man, 23, arrested for allegedly killing man whose body was found on side of Dartmouth road

A 23-year-old New Bedford man was arrested Friday night for allegedly killing a man whose body was found Tuesday on the side of a road in Dartmouth, according to the Bristol district attorney’s office.

Franklin Antonio Amaya Paredes was arrested in New Bedford in connection with the death of Jose Cortez Cornejo, 27, of New Bedford, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said in a statement Saturday. Cortez Cornejo had suffered fatal gunshot wounds, according to the statement.

A motorist found Cortez Cornejo’s body on the side of the road early Tuesday in an area near 180 Horseneck Road in Dartmouth, the district attorney’s office said in a statement Tuesday.