Man dies after apparent drowning in Cranston, RI

Officers responded to a call at 5:24 p.m. to 13 Lyndon Road for the report of a possible drowning in a residential pool , police said in a statement .

The man, who was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital, had not been identified Saturday evening by Cranston police.

A man died Saturday evening after an apparent drowning in a backyard pool in Cranston, R.I., police said.

The man was found floating face-down i and officers jumped into the pool to assist him. Once the man was out of the pool, they performed CPR on him, , police said.

Emergency crews continued “life saving measures” while the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:04 p.m. , police said.

Cranston firefighters assisted police during the call, according to the statement.









