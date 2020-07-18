New England news in brief

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured after he fell 8 to 10 feet to the ground from a homemade zip line, police announced Saturday. He was ziplining at a friend’s home on Choate Street around 5:45 p.m. Friday, the statement said. “He just essentially made a mistake. He didn’t put his feet out to stop,” said Essex Police Detective Alex Edwards. “The homeowner made [the zip line] himself. It was a little backyard zip line.” The man was flown to a Boston hospital, police said. Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea firefighters responded to the scene, the statement said.

NEW BEDFORD

Man arrested for fatal shooting

A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday night for the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of a road in Dartmouth, the Bristol district attorney’s office said in a statement. Franklin Antonio Amaya Paredes of New Bedford was apprehended on a murder warrant for the death of Jose Cortez Cornejo, 27, of New Bedford, prosecutors said in a statement Saturday. Cortez Cornejo had suffered fatal gunshot wounds, according to the statement. A motorist found his body in an area near 180 Horseneck Road in Dartmouth on Tuesday morning, the district attorney’s office said in a separate statement. Investigators believe he was killed either late Monday or early Tuesday. Amaya Paredes is due to be arraigned Monday in New Bedford District Court, according to the district attorney. Dartmouth and New Bedford police and Massachusetts State Police investigated the homicide, the district attorney’s office said.

DURHAM, N.H.

Part of Route 4 to close for bridge repairs

A major road familiar to many people visiting the New Hampshire Seacoast region will be closed for five days beginning Sunday night while workers replace an 87-year-old bridge, officials announced. All traffic along Route 4 in Durham will be detoured starting at 11 p.m., the New Hampshire Department of Transportation said in a statement. More than 16,000 cars travel on the east-west route per day. Over the course of five days, workers will demolish the Bunker Creek Bridge, install the new precast bridge elements, and pave the road, the department said. Message boards and signs along the route will direct drivers to either Route 108 or Route 155. Trucks are encouraged to use the Route 155 detour. The construction is part of a $7.1 million bridge replacement project that is expected to be completed in October, the department said.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I.

State cracks down on out-of-state visitors to beaches

Rhode Island is cracking down on crowding and illegal parking at the state’s beaches and asking residents from Massachusetts and Connecticut not to come for day trips to the shore amid the hot weather. “We are basically saying to folks ... ordinarily [we] would love to have you come visit our beaches, but with COVID-19 and with crowding, it is just not a good idea,” said Mike Healey of the Rhode Island Department of Emergency Management. South Kingstown has increased parking fines to $150 and Narragansett and Westerly also boosted fines to $75 for parking in a tow or no-parking zone. Vehicle capacity at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly and Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett has been reduced to 25 percent. Last month, Rhode Island had a nearly 80 percent increase in the number of visitors to the state beaches compared with June 2019, officials said. (AP)

STORRS, CONN.

UConn sets virus testing schedule for residential students

The University of Connecticut said Saturday that all residential students returning to the Storrs or Stamford campuses must be tested for COVID-19 two weeks before the first day of classes. Residential students will arrive on campus on Aug. 14, be tested, and then be quarantined for 14 days before classes start, WFSB reported. Students commuting to campus for classes must get a negative test result before the fall semester starts. UConn says it will provide testing to commuter students who don’t get tested on their own. Students commuting to campus from states that are under Connecticut’s travel advisory are asked to get a negative test result within the state’s allotted time frame and then to self-quarantine for 14 days before coming to campus. (AP)