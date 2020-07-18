N.H. car dealership to raise funds for Havervill vets organization

Veterans Northeast provides food, housing, counseling, and other support services to veterans in Essex, Middlesex and Barnstable counties, along with those living in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties in New Hampshire.

Patriot Nissan will be donating $5 to the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill every time a customer has a vehicle serviced there until Aug . 31, the center said in a press release.

A car dealership in Salem, New Hampshire is raising funds to help veterans across Massachusetts this summer.

Patriot Nissan will also be creating a “video vignette” featuring personnel from Northeast to help the veterans service organization tell it’s story and share it’s message on social media.

Patriot and Northeast have a natural tie. Matt Drohan, the general manager, is a Navy veteran who also served with the reserves.

“I have been fortunate to pursue my career in automotive, but I know other veterans from all eras have had difficulties returning to civilian life,” Drohan said in the release.

The fundraiser, which started Wednesday, is made all the more important during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tom Talbott, the dealership’s marketing director.

“If this event serves as a reminder that no matter how we’re doing that there are others who have it even tougher, then it was successful,” Talbott said.

John Ford, director of the service center and development at Northeast, said he hopes the fundraiser turns into a long-lasting partnership.

“It’s important we rally our supporters and constituencies to champion the businesses that step forward to help make a difference in our communities,” he said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.