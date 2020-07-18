Route 2 in North Adams reopened after serious crash at hairpin turn

Sections of Route 2 in North Adams reopened several hours after a serious motorcycle accident near the infamous “hairpin turn” on Saturday, officials said.
Officers were assisted by State Police as well as Clarksburg police and Florida firefighters during the incident, North Adams police posted on Facebook at 7:47 p.m. Saturday.
The Hairpin Turn, a sharp bend on the Mowhawk Trail, is regarded as dangerous due to its steep angle. The speed limit is posted as 15 miles per hour.
North Adams police directed inquiries about the incident to State Police.
The roads were reopened, MassDOT tweeted at 10:15 p.m. Saturday.
In #NorthAdams, crash has cleared on Rt 2. All travel lanes have reopened at Hairpin Turn.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 19, 2020
Traffic was not allowed from Wigwam Western Summit to the turn, through traffic was closed on Route 2, also known as Mohawk Trail, from West Shaft Road East to the North Adams-Florida line, and westbound traffic was detoured over Stryker Road in Florida, police said.
Officers said the roads were to be closed for several hours while an investigation is conducted for the crash.
North Adams police said in the statement that further information will be released at a later point.
