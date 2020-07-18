Route 2 in North Adams reopened after serious crash at hairpin turn

Sections of Route 2 in North Adams reopened several hours after a serious motorcycle accident near the infamous “hairpin turn” on Saturday, officials said.

Officers were assisted by State Police as well as Clarksburg police and Florida firefighters during the incident, North Adams police posted on Facebook at 7:47 p.m. Saturday.

The Hairpin Turn, a sharp bend on the Mowhawk Trail, is regarded as dangerous due to its steep angle. The speed limit is posted as 15 miles per hour.