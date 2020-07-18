As temperatures rise, DCR reports some outdoor areas already at capacity

Forecasters predict Saturday’s high in Greater Boston will be about 90 to 91 degrees, though some spots could tick up slightly to 92 degrees, according to Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

In Boston, Mayor Martin J. Walsh had declared a heat emergency, and the city was expected to open cooling centers on Sunday and Monday to help people beat the heat.

As temperatures are expected to soar into the low 90s across Greater Boston, state officials were already reporting parking Saturday morning at some outdoor facilities had reached capacity.

With the increasing humidity, the heat index in the region will reach the lower 90s, he said.

Temperatures will fall Saturday night into the lower 70s, but the humidity will remain, he said.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be hotter, though, particularly between interstates 495 and 128 where temperatures could reach the mid-90s, he said, with Sunday’s heat index predicted to be between 95 and 100.

Although the coming week is still expected to be hot, some relief coming Monday night as a cold front passes through with showers, Simpson said.

Tuesday could see highs in the mid-80s to 90, he said, with highs Wednesday in the lower 80s.

One thing that likely won’t change is the humidity, which is expected to last for the next several days, he said.

Simpson recommended people stay hydrated and out of the sun to help keep cool. If they must be outdoors, they should wear light, loose clothing, he said.

On Saturday, many people chose to spend the day at local swimming areas.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation reported that parking areas for Cochituate State Park in Natick and Walden Pond State Reservation in Concord had reached capacity before 10 a.m., the agency said on Twitter.

A half-hour later, the department announced that parking had reached capacity at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation and at the Douglas State Forest.

DCR said that its playgrounds, spray decks, and fitness areas are open to the public, but with the requirement that guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks be followed.

In Boston, more than 20 Boston Centers for Youth & Families facilities will be opened as cooling centers beginning Sunday, Walsh said on Twitter Saturday morning. The cooling centers will be opened from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

In an earlier statement, Walsh asked people to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from COVID-19, as well as from the heat. He emphasized the importance of wearing a mask despite the heat, suggesting people take a break and loosen them in the shade, 6 feed away from others, to cool down.

“Continue to practice social distancing, avoid crowds, wash your hands often, and wear a face covering,” Walsh said Friday. “If the face covering causes you to overheat, find a shaded area where you can maintain 6 feet of distance from others, and then remove the face covering so that you can breathe easily and cool down.”

