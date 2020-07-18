Remember the dark days of March, when we were all in this together?

“What would the world be like if the things that have become most important to us during this pandemic remained so,” I asked in a March 24 column. As of that Tuesday, there had been about 55,000 positive coronavirus cases reported in the United States, and 780 deaths. In Massachusetts, dealing with one of the nation’s worst outbreaks, there had been 1,159 confirmed infections, and the death tally stood at 11.

Back then, when the full dimensions of the COVID-19 pandemic started to come clear, we were terrified, and all about making sacrifices for the common good. It seemed like the pandemic would be one of those generational events that shifts our priorities, changes us.

Advertisement

Those numbers were horrifying at the time. We put signs in our windows honoring health care workers as heroes. Many of us felt like erecting statues to honor teachers. We revered grocery store clerks, janitors, and restaurant workers.

How innocent March seems now. Seventeen weeks later, thanks in part to the incompetence of the Trump administration, and to many state officials following the president’s deadly lead, this country has passed 3.6 million positive coronavirus tests, and deaths approach 140,000. In this state, where we’ve finally got a handle on the pandemic — at least for now — we’ve racked up over 106,000 cases, and we’ve lost close to 8,400 of our fellow citizens.

And along the way, some of us seem to have lost sight of the values we held dear back then. We’re All In This Together has yielded to the Mask Wars. And though we’re far more sane about masks around here, we have our share of “maskholes,” as my colleague Beth Teitell put it so memorably in a recent story — those who refuse to cover up in delis and ice-cream shops, drawing the workers they endanger into nasty confrontations. The owner of one Brookline deli has taken to closing on Mondays to give staff a break from the abuse.

Advertisement

“At least once a day I’m told to go ‘f myself,’ ” Steven Peljovich told Teitell.

Nice. And these would be the same workers whose immense contributions to society were celebrated as never before during the pandemic’s early days, their difficult working conditions finally obvious to all.

How quickly we forget. And how inured we’ve become to the numbers — and suffering — that once would have been paralyzing gut punches. Just 21 deaths reported in this state on Friday? That’s so much better than the darkest days of April and May that it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that that means 21 grandmothers, brothers, friends, colleagues, neighbors ripped away forever.

Some of this is about natural fatigue, and self-preservation, the way humans have of adjusting to the most distressing circumstances. And there has been plenty to distract us since we were all glued to those daily disease tallies, some of it, like the protests following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, vital and long overdue.

Still, it’s remarkable how much we seem to have forgotten as our worlds have opened up. Nurses and other health care workers are still heroes even though the signs in our windows honoring them yellow in the summer sun. But too many of them — even in this state — are still facing potentially catastrophic shortages of personal protective equipment that should still outrage us. Most of the grocery store workers to whom we were once so grateful are no longer getting the meager hazard pay they were earning at the height of the crisis. And too many of them are getting abuse from customers instead.

Advertisement

The blue-collar workers who made everybody’s lives possible when it was so dangerous to leave the house — many of them the same Black and brown people hardest hit by the pandemic — are still shouldering the burden of the crisis, and digging out from the physical and financial devastation of the pandemic. If enough of us valued those workers now as much as we professed to back then, every legislator here, and in Washington, would be falling over themselves to provide meaningful relief — because neglecting them would be political suicide.

But those who lead us know something most of us don’t care to admit: March was then, and this is now. Too many of us have moved on, or gone numb.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.