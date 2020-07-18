Barack Obama, Speaker Pelosi, other political figures remember John Lewis

“When I was elected President of the United States, I hugged him on the inauguration stand before I was sworn in and told him I was only there because of the sacrifices he made,” Obama wrote.

Former President Barack Obama released a statement on Lewis’ passing early Saturday morning, noting Obama had told Lewis he was one of his heroes when they met.

Obama said he and Lewis had spoken recently in the wake of nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality after George Floyd’s death.

“I told him that all those young people – of every race, from every background and gender and sexual orientation – they were his children. They had learned from his example, even if they didn’t know it,” Obama said.”

He continued: “He loved this country so much that he risked his life and his blood so that it might live up to its promise. And through the decades, he not only gave all of himself to the cause of freedom and justice, but inspired generations that followed to try to live up to his example.

“We have lost a giant,” former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a joint statement.

“John Lewis gave all he had to redeem America’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a place for us to build a more perfect union together,” the statement continued.

“Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history: Congressman John Lewis, the Conscience of the Congress,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

“...Every day of John Lewis’s life was dedicated to bringing freedom and justice to all. ... In the Congress, John Lewis was revered and beloved on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the Capitol. All of us were humbled to call Congressman Lewis a colleague, and are heartbroken by his passing. May his memory be an inspiration that moves us all to, in the face of injustice, make ‘good trouble, necessary trouble,’” the statement said.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh wrote on Twitter: “Tonight, we lost an American hero and civil rights leader who used his voice to propel our country forward. Tomorrow, and in every day that follows, we must double down on the work ahead to continue the fight for justice in his honor.”

New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries wrote on Twitter: “We have lost a legendary civil rights icon and change agent extraordinaire.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.