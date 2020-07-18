Questions mount as a new school year looms

The debate over school and college reopenings illustrates our lack of risk tolerance. Compare this with the 1957-1958 Asian flu pandemic, when schools remained open. In the United States, 116,000 people died. While most fatalities were elderly or infirm, children and teenagers were most apt to be infected and often extremely ill. While in high school, I became very sick with this flu, which has prompted me to research the pandemic online and talk to my peers. Several recall being quite ill. One who was a college freshman remembers the infirmary over capacity and doctors visiting the dorms.

However, in 1957 we had lived though the polio epidemic and measles, chickenpox, and mumps. Asian flu was just another childhood disease.

We shouldn’t have nostalgia for that era of childhood illnesses. However, as a society, we should have sufficient risk tolerance to allow students to return to the classroom with appropriate precautions. Not being in school, except remotely, is a threat to children’s educational and emotional well-being. The benefit of taking the risk outweighs the danger.

Joanne Fay Gibson

Concord





In pushing school reopenings, we’re running toward danger

We still don’t seem to realize that one can’t fight the virus by ignoring it.

Our president has convinced many Americans that the virus is largely innocuous, and that they could go back to their normal lives. The result is an explosion of infection rates in Southern and Western states. The pandemic, which had seemed under control, is running wild.

Now we are ready to embark on another self-destructive enterprise. Sending our children to school under the present conditions would leave them and their teachers defenseless against infection. The usual safeguards — face masks and social distancing — obviously cannot be employed effectively in a normal school setting.

Some countries have started to open schools, cautiously, with careful planning to minimize the risk of infection. In these countries, these rates are low, while in the United States they are out of control.

Who knows where this lack of concern about the seriousness of the pandemic will lead us?

George Brawerman

Peabody





If we’re serious about returning, COVID testing is essential

As a parent of children who attend Boston Public Schools, I am hopeful the students can return in person this fall. I will send my children if given the choice. They are craving the social interaction and the learning. I have read Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. In my experience, classroom teachers are gifted at being able to create structure, routine, and organization in the midst of chaos. I have no doubt that they are up to the task of implementing guidelines the CDC sets forth.

Will it be the same learning experience as before? No. But in my opinion, it will be a much more meaningful and engaging learning experience than the virtual one.

Yet missing from the CDC guidelines I’ve seen thus far is one crucial piece that is needed to make a return to school safe for students and teachers: testing. Kids are going to get sick this fall, with stomach bugs, fevers, and other ills. Sometimes this comes on in the middle of the day at school. If the school sends a child home midday because they have been coughing and have a fever, the teacher and the child’s classmates are going to be worried the child had COVID. Challenges and barriers to testing have been the same story for months, and this is no different.

We can implement all of the social distancing, hand-washing, and other measures. But if we are really committed to in-person education for the fall, then testing needs to be part of the planning.

Leslee Parker-Sproul

Charlestown





State’s reopening plans, though fine in theory, would fail in practice

Re “As September looms, the gap between 3 feet and 6 feet is feeling hard to bridge” (Page A1, July 13): We ought to pay attention to Alejandra De La Cruz, an incoming senior at Muñiz Academy in Jamaica Plain, when she says, of a requirement to wear masks, “As soon as kids hit the school building, they will take them off.”

We are kidding ourselves if we think that young people — especially little ones, who can barely keep their hands off each other and one another’s things — will dutifully wear a mask for hours. Yet the protocols for returning children to the classroom depend on their doing so.

And about the requirement to observe a social distance of at least 3 feet: Schools are designed to bring students and teachers together, not keep them apart. Nor are children wired to sit at a wary distance from one another. Every teacher and parent knows this.

Who will teach the students when their teachers, many of whom are 60 or older or have underlying health conditions, catch the virus? How will children, especially little ones, feel when they learn that their teacher, to whom they are often emotionally attached, has been stricken?

Everyone wants kids back in school. But while the state’s guidelines for returning to school are appealing in theory, they might be a practical failure. The well-being of our children and their teachers is on the line. Now is the time for caution, not experimentation.

Neil M. Kulick

Newton Centre





With ingenuity and encouragement, teachers and students can work together

I was disappointed, but not surprised, to read the quote from the incoming Muñiz Academy senior about her fellow students’ unwillingness to wear protective masks. “As soon as kids hit the school building,” she said, “they will take them off.”

Most teachers know that their students are unlikely, even in a pandemic, to follow directives — medical experts notwithstanding — to which they have not been a party in crafting.

I’ll bet that if some clever teacher dumped the best current COVID-19 information on a table (a la the movie “Apollo 13″), and gathered this particular student and her classmates, with a little encouragement they would come up with a half-dozen persuasive solutions for the students’ compliance.

After all, if you believe they can and they know you believe it, kids can do (almost) anything.

George Abbott White

Brookline

The writer taught history and literature in the Newton public schools, grades 7 through 12, for more than 40 years.





No us and them — only us

Re “Teachers across US push back on return-to-school plans” (Page A9, July 12): I was delighted to read about my fellow teachers who are objecting to premature school-reopening that would endanger their lives . . . until I read: “The comparison between teachers and other essential workers who are currently laboring outside their homes rankles some educators. They note that they are paid much less than doctors . . . but are more highly educated than delivery people, restaurant workers, or most staffers in child care centers.”

Come again? Anyone who thinks endangering highly educated workers is worse than endangering other workers needs remedial education in basic human decency.

Felicia Nimue Ackerman

Providence

The writer is a professor of philosophy at Brown University.





Social justice calls us to think of which students to reach first

With reopening, we must face the fact that safely employed resources, teachers, buses, classrooms, etc., will be in short supply. This is not my original idea, but why not triage students by need for face-to-face learning?

The list might start with students who have special needs, then students in ZIP codes with the highest economic needs, and those who failed to engage in online learning, and perhaps children of essential workers. Think first of students — people — as they are, rather than, say, all eighth-graders.

Social justice should teach us to invert our thinking. Everybody’s risk is not the same.

Thom Ennen

Dorchester








