Bruins’ final practice of week a hit-and-miss affair

Key among the missing were premier goal scorer David Pastrnak (quarantine), No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask (recent hand injury), and Torey Krug (undisclosed), the club’s first option at the power-play point.

The Bruins closed out their first week of Camp NHL Renaissance on Saturday, with a substantial number of the rank-and-file Black and Gold not on the ice for the mid-afternoon workout in Brighton.

“Unfit to participate,” noted coach Bruce Cassidy, referring to the full missing cast.

Such is the life in COVID-NHL times. Players come and go, and no one in the official chain of command is at liberty to divulge if bodies aren’t in attendance because they lit up a swab test, pulled a groin, or needed time to ponder what condition there condition was in.

Gone today. Maybe here the next day, or perhaps the day after. “Unfit” is meant as a classification for players who are dealing with matters other than injury.

The wee bit of clarity around all the word salad came Friday when J.P. Barry, Pastrnak’s agent, revealed that the Bruins placed his client in quarantine. Pastrnak, said Barry, did not test COVID-positive, but he had been near someone who was positive.

“We’re protecting the players’ rights — they collectively bargained that to come back,” said Cassidy, referring to the vague language related to absent players. “So if they want to put it out there … any information why they are not at practice … it makes my life easier.”

Barry going public, noted Cassidy, “kind of put a nail in that coffin that he tested positive — because he didn’t — so that’s good news for us.”

Earlier in the day during a Zoom session with the media, veteran winger Brad Marchand kidded about Pastrnak’s absence.

“It’s kind of news there to me about Pasta,” he said, “I thought he was just on a couple-day hangover.”

In a more sober moment, the L’il Ball o’Hate added, “It’s unfortunate, the times we’re in, but I guess it’s the new reality for right now, anyway.”

With players undoubtedly in and out of practices, and perhaps game rosters, team resilience will be tested once play begins next month, noted Marchand.

“There’s definitely that chance that a team’s going to be in the conference final or the final and lose one of their top guys,” he said. “I would expect, the way things will be set up, once we get into the bubble, I can’t imagine many guys are going to get sick. It’s going to be locked down and we’re going to be kept pretty well away from everybody else.”

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy said he is confident everyone is taking the protocols seriously, and it was “tough news” to hear the Pastrnak was in quarantine.

“I’ve really understood how contagious this can be,” he said, asked if the news initially scared him. “I mean, yeah, it does. I don’t know anyone who’s had [the virus], and hopefully that’s not the case here. But it’s serious, and you have to take the right precautions.”

Scrimmage scrapped

Cassidy said he originally planned to have a scrimmage on Saturday, but scaled back to drills only because of the number of guys sidelined … The club is off Sunday — a scheduled break — and the next full practice, and perhaps first scrimmage, will be on Monday … Don Sweeney will participate in a media Zoom session late Sunday morning, the GM’s first public comments since the start of camp … Given that Kase and Pastrnak were seen practicing together frequently in Malden, and spotted dining out in the North End recently, it’s fair to speculate that Kase also has been placed under quarantine. There also would be the chance that he tested positive, in turn triggering Pastrnak’s quarantine.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.