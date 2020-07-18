Cannons rally to beat Lizards in Major League Lacrosse opener

Mark Cockerton’s fourth goal of the day gave Boston a 15-14 lead with under two minutes to play, and it marked Boston’s first lead since 10:33 of the first quarter. Despite the late comeback, this game wasn’t trending in Boston’s direction for quite some time. The Lizards held a 12-9 lead at halftime and seemed to have the Cannons figured out on both ends of the field. Austin Kaut had a good opening half with eight saves on 17 shots and the Cannons struggled to get through New York’s tight defense, turning the ball over a number of times on forced passes and shots. The Cannons weren’t on the same page defensively, either. With just two practices beforehand and a number of new faces, it’s not uncommon for chemistry issues to ensue.

Kyle Jackson started the run late in the third on a behind-the-back goal to make it a 14-12 game going into the fourth quarter, where Randy Staats buried his first goal as a Cannon at 10:11 and Jackson scored the tying goal at 9:31.

The Boston Cannons played catch-up for most of Saturday’s game, but a five-goal run in the second half propelled them to a 16-14 win over the New York Lizards and their first win of the condensed 2020 Major League Lacrosse season.

“The first half, I think they were really just trying to figure it out,” said head coach Sean Quirk. “We were rushing a little bit. It’s an adjustment (with) guys playing together. Every team is facing it. You have two practices. You’re going skeleton and you think you have it down.”

Advertisement

Every time the Cannons came close to tying, the Lizards stormed right back. In the second frame, long-stick midfielder Scott Corcoran ripped a 2-pointer through Kaut to make it 11-9, but New York made it 12-9 minutes later. In the third, the Cannons made it 12-11 midway through the quarter before goals from Dylan Molloy and Connor O’Hara extended the Lizards’ lead to 14-11. However, those would be New York’s last two goals as the Cannons finally got things figured out.

Advertisement

“I thought in the second half we got more composed,” Quirk said. “We got some stops on defense — consecutive stops that we really needed. That allowed our offense to work. I thought the composure was better in the second half and the discipline. At the end, we got some veterans that have played together on offense and I think that really helped us there.”

After Cockerton made it 15-14, Bryce Wasserman added an insurance marker with 42 seconds left, sealing a come-from-behind win to kick off the season. It wasn’t looking good for a while but Wasserman — who also buried four goals — believed in his team regardless.

“We know what we have,” Wasserman said. “We’ve got some of the most talented guys in the league and the world in general. We just never lost faith in that. I think we just stayed composed … we knew it was going to take time.”

The Cannons have a day off on Sunday before getting back on the field Monday, when they face the Chesapeake Bayhawks at 7 p.m.

“We’re playing the defending champions on Monday,” Quirk said. “Tomorrow will be a great day to rest and watch some film with these guys and make ourselves better. We’re playing another team, but it’s really about us right now. We got to get better and keep ourselves healthy and everything else.”