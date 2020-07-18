Eduardo Rodriguez, Josh Taylor cleared to rejoin Red Sox

“Try to slowly get them back in to where they need to be and to really evaluate where they are,” manager Ron Roenicke said.

They played catch at Fenway Park, the first step toward getting ready for the regular season.

Lefthanders Eduardo Rodriguez and Josh Taylor returned to Red Sox camp on Saturday after being cleared by Major League Baseball following positive tests for COVID-19.

Rodriguez was to be the Opening Day starter before he tested positive earlier this month in Florida. Taylor tested positive after arriving in Boston and spent two weeks quarantined at a hotel.

Rodriguez continued throwing while waiting to be cleared. But he would have to face hitters at last once in game conditions before getting into a regular-season game.

So Roenicke made it official that Nate Eovaldi would face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Fenway Park in the first game.

“I talked to Nate [Friday], so we’ll do that,” Roenicke said. “It’s not fair to Eddie to do that to him. I really couldn’t do that. We’ll evaluate him. I don’t know where he folds in. It’s not going to be for the first week I wouldn’t think.

“We’ll see where he is and be fair to everybody and make sure we’re doing this the right way.”

Rodriguez was 19-6 with a 3.81 earned run average in 34 starts last season. His return to the rotation would be a significant boost.

The plan is for Rodriguez to throw at least two long bullpen sessions. He would then face hitters.

“It doesn’t mean he has to get his pitch count up to 85 or anything,” Roenicke said. “If he’s feeling good and we think we can [build him up] in season, maybe he throws four innings and we think his four innings are going to be better than somebody else’s, we can fold him in.

“There’s a lot to think about. How he does in this next week will tell us an awful lot.”

The Opening Day assignment is the first for Eovaldi. He was 2-1 with a 5.99 ERA last season and made only 12 starts among his 23 appearances because of elbow surgery.

Taylor will need time to regain arm strength following his quarantine. But as a reliever his preparation would be for one inning at a time and should progress quickly.

“I’m a little more concern about him because he was stuck in that hotel room and not throwing at all,” Roenicke said. “Other than maybe throwing into a pillow or mattress or whatever he was doing. We really need to keep our eyes on him and make sure that he’s ready when he’s activated.”

Taylor appeared in 52 games as a rookie last season. He had a 3.04 ERA and averaged 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Another lefty reliever, Darwinzon Hernandez, is waiting for clearance.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.