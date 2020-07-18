NFL tells teams to open training camps on time

The NFL informed teams their training camps will open on time. League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on Saturday informing them rookies can report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players can arrive by July 28. Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report Monday. The league and the NFL Players Association are still discussing testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols. Union leadership expressed several concerns in a 90-minute conference call with reporters Friday. However, under the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL can impose report dates. The NFLPA could file a grievance to argue the league isn’t providing a safe work environment under the labor deal.

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin can easily be considered favorites for the first summertime race at Texas, even in this unpredictable and unprecedented NASCAR Cup season. While there have been no practice sessions or qualifying laps since racing resumed two months ago, Harvick and Hamlin are both three-time winners at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, and combined to win four of the last five races there. They are tied with a Cup-best four wins apiece this season, and all but one of those have come since mid-May. The 1½-mile track could get slick on a scorching Sunday afternoon, with temperatures forecast in the upper 90s and the heat index into the 100s. It will be about 30 degrees warmer than on March 29, the day the race was originally scheduled before the coronavirus pandemic. The steamy weather and concerns about the coronavirus will keep the crowd much smaller than the allowed 50 percent capacity at the track, which has about 135,000 seats. It will be the first major sporting event in Texas in more than four months to allow spectators, and likely will have a crowd similar to the 20,000 or so fans at Bristol on Wednesday for NASCAR’s All-Star race … Kyle Busch’s No. 54 Joe Gibbs Toyota failed postrace inspection after finishing ahead of Austin Cindric at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Cindric was declared the winner for a third victory in a row after taking both Xfinity races at Kentucky. NASCAR said Busch’s car was disqualified for failing heights, with the left rear measuring too low … Josef Newgarden led nearly wire-to-wire to win the IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway, giving team owner Roger Penske a sweep of the doubleheader and his fourth victory across three series this weekend … Lewis Hamilton’s pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest was his second straight and third in a row for Mercedes, after Valtteri Bottas’s pole at the season-opening Austrian GP two weeks ago.

NBA

Exhibition games shortened

The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly than usual. The NBA is tweaking the rules for those initial matchups, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is for several reasons — among them, not wanting to overly tax players’ bodies after they went more than four months without games, and because some teams do not have their full rosters at Walt Disney World yet because of coronavirus and other issues. Exhibitions start with a four-game slate Wednesday and continue through July 28. Each team will play three exhibitions, and the last two for each club will have the traditional 12-minute quarters. Plans call for all 33 exhibitions to be televised by some combination of local TV, national TV, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.

Soccer

Timbers topple Dynamo

Jeremy Ebobisse and Diego Valeri scored and the Portland Timbers clinched a spot in the knockout round of the MLS is Back tournament with a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo in Lake Buena Vista, Fla … Kailen Sheridan stopped Bayley Feist’s penalty kick and Sky Blue advanced to the Challenge Cup semifinals, 4-3, on penalties after a scoreless draw with the Washington Spirit in Herriman, Utah. It was the second game of the National Women’s Soccer League tournament to go to a penalty shootout. On Friday night, the Houston Dash advanced on penalties after a scoreless draw against the Utah Royals … A day after securing its return to the English Premier League after 16 years, Leeds won the League Championship without kicking a ball. The second-tier title was secured for Marcelo Bielsa’s side after third-place Brentford lost, 1-0, at Stoke. It is the first trophy for Leeds since 1992 when the northern English team won the last edition of the First Division before it became the Premier League.

Miscellany

Cannons top Lizards in lacrosse

The Boston Cannons played catch-up for most of the game, but a five-goal run in the second half propelled them to a 16-14 win over the New York Lizards and their first win of the condensed 2020 Major League Lacrosse season. Kyle Jackson started the run late in the third on a behind-the-back goal to make it a 14-12 game going into the fourth quarter, where Randy Staats buried his first goal as a Cannon at 10:11 and Jackson scored the tying goal at 9:31. Mark Cockerton’s fourth goal of the day gave Boston a 15-14 lead with under two minutes to play, and it marked Boston’s first lead since 10:33 of the first quarter … Deiveson Figueiredo won the vacant UFC flyweight championship Sunday, finishing a dominant performance against Joseph Benavidez with a rear naked choke with 12 seconds left in the first round. Jack Hermansson also stunned Kelvin Gastelum with a first-round submission by heel hook in the penultimate bout of the third UFC show in eight days from Fight Island, the UFC’s base of operations on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi … The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed the death of former world junior pairs figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya in Moscow. The cause of the 20-year-old Alexandrovskaya’s death on Friday has not been disclosed. She was born in Russia but in 2016 obtained Australian citizenship and competed for her adopted country at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with skating partner Harley Windsor. The pair won the 2017 world junior title. Alexandrovskaya retired from the sport in February after sustaining several injuries … England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and given an official written warning for breaching strict isolation protocols put in place to enable the return of international cricket.