Projecting the Red Sox roster to start the season

It’s unlikely the Sox can sign or obtain a pitcher capable of aiding their threadbare rotation at this point. With rosters expanded to 30 players for the first two weeks of the season, teams can afford to retain even fringe starter types. Given the short build-up to the season, such pitching depth is valuable.

The Red Sox open the season on Friday against the Orioles, so chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom still has time to change the roster.

The roster will drop to 28 players after two weeks, and then to 26 two weeks after that.

For now, here is a projection of who will start the season with the Sox. It includes 12 players who were not with the organization last season.

Starting pitchers (3): RHP Nate Eovaldi, LHP Martin Perez, RHP Ryan Weber.

Explanation: Rick Porcello signed with the Mets; David Price was traded; Chris Sale had Tommy John surgery; and Eduardo Rodriguez is waiting for clearance after having COVID-19. This is what’s left.

Eovaldi will start the first game, but he’s no ace. He is 4-4 with a 4.73 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 23 starts since joining the Red Sox. Perez would be fine as the fifth starter, but not so much at the No. 2. Weber has worked hard to be in this spot and deserves the shot. But he’s 1-5 with a 5.96 in 11 career starts.

Multiple-inning pitchers (7): RHP Austin Brice, RHP Colten Brewer, LHP Matt Hall, LHP Brian Johnson, RHP Chris Mazza, LHP Jeffrey Springs, RHP Marcus Walden.

Explanation: These are pitchers who could be used as starters, openers or long relievers. The Sox will need to get innings from somewhere. You can expect this group to change often.

Core relievers (5): RHP Matt Barnes, RHP Ryan Brasier, RHP Heath Hembree, LHP Josh Osich, RHP Brandon Workman.

Explanation: These would be the pitchers the Sox use from the sixth inning on, particularly if they have a lead. Workman has pitched poorly in camp, but he’s done that before and flipped the switch when the season started. If he falters as the closer, Barnes could step in.

Infielders (7): Jonathan Arauz, Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis, Rafael Devers, Tzu-Wei Lin, Mitch Moreland, Jose Peraza.

Explanation: Arauz, a 21-year-old Rule 5 pick, isn’t ready for the majors. But the Sox will likely keep him around to add to their organizational depth rather than return him to the Astros.

This is a perfect scenario for a Rule 5. It’ll be a short season and the Sox aren’t expected to contend. Plus, Lin’s defensive versatility makes it easier in terms of the roster.

Beyond that, Chavis will get his at-bats at first and second. He still has to earn his way. Chavis hit .280 with a .915 OPS in his first 33 games last season. He hit .239 with a .679 OPS in the 62 games that followed. His power is noteworthy, but so is his low on-base percentage,

Catchers (3): Jonathan Lucroy, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vazquez.

Explanation: Plawecki was signed to a major league contract to be Vazquez’s backup and the Sox are intrigued with his offensive potential even though it hasn’t shown up often in his major league career.

The 34-year-old Lucroy was signed to a minor league deal in February and has hit better than expected coming off neck surgery. He had a .784 OPS from 2010-16 before injuries struck. It has plummeted to .666 since.

If they feel confident in Lucroy, the Sox could eventually drop Plawecki. They have several catchers in minor league camp.

Outfielders (4): Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Alex Verdugo, Kevin Pillar.

Explanation: The Sox intend to start the righthanded-hitting Pillar against every lefthanded starter they face. Platooning him with Bradley would be easy, as Pillar is an above-average defensive center fielder. But manager Ron Roenicke is open to using Pillar in the corners if Bradley is on a hot streak.

Verdugo has actually hit lefthanders (.785 OPS in 133 plate appearances) a little better than righthanders (.783 OPS in 355 plate appearances) in his career.

Benintendi has not hit lefties well in his career but showed improvement last season.

Designated hitter (1): J.D. Martinez.

Explanation: With the universal DH this season, there’s a chance you may not see Martinez in the field for more than a game or two. He has settled into the rhythm of being a DH.

Injured list (4): LHP Darwinzon Hernandez, RHP Collin McHugh, LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP Josh Taylor.

Explanation: Rodriguez and Taylor rejoined the team on Saturday following positive tests for COVID-19. Hernandez is waiting for clearance. Rodriguez could return to the rotation for the second turn, though. Taylor should be ready quickly but likely not for Opening Day. McHugh is recovering from an elbow injury.

Rodriguez, in particular, is very much needed.

Other factors: The Sox would need to create a 40-man roster spot for Johnson or Lucroy. Their 40-man roster is at 39 at the moment.

