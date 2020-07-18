Zusi, Sporting KC pull out wild win in MLS is Back tourney

Rookie Morgan Weaver scored in the 68th minute to send the Portland Thorns into the semifinals of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup with a surprising 1-0 upset victory over the two-time defending league champion North Carolina Courage in Hermann, Utah. Third-string goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom (8 saves) had a stunning game in goal. There was a scary collision between North Carolina’s Lynn Williams and Portland’s Katherine Reynolds late in the first half. Reynolds had to be helped off the field and Williams had a bloody gash on her forehead that had to be bandaged . . . Keeper Jane Campbell punched away Vero Boquete ’s attempt and the Houston Dash advanced to the Challenge Cup semifinals, 3-2, on penalties after a scoreless draw against the Utah Royals. The fourth-seeded Dash will play the Portland Thorns on Wednesday morning for a spot in the final of the NWSL tournament. Under tournament rules, the game went straight to a penalty shootout rather than extra periods. The game was just the second in NWSL history to go to penalties after the 2016 league championship game. US national team defender Kelley O’Hara started for the Royals for the first time in the tournament after returning from an injury. She subbed out at the break . . . Michail Antonio scored his seventh goal in five games as West Ham all but secured another season in the English Premier League with a 3-1 win that kept Watford in relegation trouble on Friday. The Hammers struck three times in a dominant opening 36 minutes to leave Watford reeling, moving David Moyes’ side six points clear of the drop zone with two games to go . . . Former World Cup winner André Schürrle has retired at the age of 29 after failing to recapture the form that helped him star for Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea. Schürrle, who was released from his contract with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, told Der Spiegel magazine that “I don’t need any more applause.”

Graham Zusi scored in stoppage time to give Sporting Kansas City a wild 3-2 victory over the shorthanded Colorado Rapids in the MLS is Back tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Jonathan Lewis scored in the 84th minute to pull the Rapids into a 2-2 draw after Alan Pulido ’s penalty kick put Sporting up in the 72nd minute. The match was contentious, with two second-half red cards taking the Rapids down to nine players. The Rapids took the early lead when Kellyn Acosta scored with the inside of his left foot in the sixth minute. Colorado’s Nicolas Benezet got a yellow card after an elbow to the face of Zusi, who was treated for several moments after the hit. Colorado’s Danny Wilson pulled down Khiry Shelton as he was sprinting toward the goal. After a video review, Wilson was handed a red card and sent off in the 61st minute. Minutes later, Shelton evened the game from a difficult angle with a shot that sailed into the top of the net and into the far corner. A controversial handball call on Diego Rubio gave Pulido the penalty kick, which he buried to put Sporting up 2-1 . . . In another match, Salt Lake (1-0-3) and Minnesota United (3-0-1) played to a scoreless draw in which scoring opportunities were limited for both sides. The teams remained at the top of Group D with four points, although Real Salt Lake has the advantage on goal differential. Still, it was a missed opportunity for both clubs as the winner would have clinched a spot in the round of 16 with a victory. The best scoring chance for either side came in the closing seconds of first-half stoppage time when Minnesota’s quick counter-attack finished with Robin Lod ’s left-footed shot that beat RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath , but rattled off the post.

Football

Protest charges dropped against Stills

Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was one of 87 people whose charges were dropped Friday after being arrested and charged with a felony earlier this week. Stills was participating in a protest demanding that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron charge the three Louisville police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor inside her home while executing a no-knock warrant on March 13. Stills and the other protesters, who gathered on Cameron’s front lawn, were charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. The protesters were demanding that Cameron take legal action against the officers who killed Taylor. When the protesters refused to leave, police officers restrained each one’s hands with zip ties and escorted them to police vehicles to be taken to jail. According to reports, all of the protesters were released Wednesday afternoon . . . Receiver A.J. Green signed his one-year, $17.9 million contract Friday after the deadline passed for agreeing to a long-term deal with the Bengals. The 10-year pro missed all of last season after tore up his left ankle on the first day of training camp . . . The Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League reportedly will change their name, but the team would not confirm reports from TSN and Postmedia, saying the team will make a switch following this week’s decision to do the same by Washington’s NFL team. Aaron Paquette, a city councilor in Edmonton, tweeted that he had an “extremely productive” meeting with the club Thursday. He said he was “very impressed with the potential coming out of our conversation.”

Miscellany

Pagenaud: 23rd to 1st at Iowa Speedway

Simon Pagenaud’s worst-to-first run capped a wild opening night to IndyCar’s doubleheader at Iowa Speedway. The former series champion, who was unable to qualify because of a fuel pressure issue, managed to stretch his tires and take advantage of a unique pit strategy — and a little bit of luck — to get to the lead. Pagenaud then held off series leader Scott Dixon through the final laps to end Chip Ganassi Racing’s four-race winning streak. “I can’t believe it. I have to rewatch the race. How did I get there?” asked Pagenaud, who also gave team owner Roger Penske his first IndyCar victory since purchasing the series late last year. “I don’t know. The last 50 laps, a lot of tension. When Dixon is chasing you, you’d better hit your marks.” Pagenaud went from 23rd to first, but Dixon was just as impressive. He started 17th before finishing second. Pagenaud won for the 15th time in the series, and first since Toronto last season. The 36-year-old Frenchman gave Team Penske its third Iowa win in four races . . . IOC president Thomas Bach warned against Olympic boycotts while also confirming he will seek re-election next year. Bach seems certain to get four more years in 2021 after almost half of the 100 International Olympic Committee members from around the world praised him in an online version of their annual meeting. Bach’s first term was marred by the Russian doping scandal but it has been a financially stable period for the IOC. NBC signed a long-term rights deal and new top-tier sponsors were added, including Chinese retail giant Alibaba. The Beijing Winter Olympics, currently scheduled for February 2022, will be an early highlight and a potential test of Bach’s second and, according to current IOC rules, final term in office. Although serious talk of a boycott has not begun, China’s human rights record is an expected target ahead of the Olympics. Some lawmakers and diplomats have criticized China for its detention and treatment of its Muslim minority Uighur people and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong . . . Edmonton mayor Don Iveson says a preliminary assessment shows storm damage to Rogers Place is not structural and the arena will be able to hold upcoming NHL games. He said photos Thursday night’s flooding and damage to the arena’s roof are concerning, but the “building is not and it will be possible to recover from this quickly. The 4-year-old arena is part of a complex in Edmonton’s downtown. Teams are to arrive in the cities in just more than a week, with games to start Aug. 1 . . . On the final season of a five-year, $30.5M deal, Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby hasn’t put too much thought into his looming free agency and reiterated that his only focus remains the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs.

