P-town gets a crowd – and John Waters – for a mostly virtual film festival

The Provincetown International Film Festival was a mostly virtual experience over the weekend, but people did gather in person — safely inside of their cars — for screenings at the Welfleet Drive-In.
On Thursday, the lot was sold out for Opening Night festivities, which featured screenings of Mischa Richter’s Provincetown documentary “I Am a Town,” and “Save Yourselves!,” a comedy about a couple that disconnects from technology and happens to miss an alien attack.
On Friday, festival patron saint John Waters took to the drive-in microphone for a night of films he curated himself. Waters’s picks were the 1972 thriller “Night of the Lepus” and 1964′s “Kitten With a Whip.”
Joining the P-town and indie filmmaker legend for the night was writer-director-actor John Cameron Mitchell, of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “Rabbit Hole,” and “How to Talk to Girls at Parties.”
Festival reps said drive-in guests came from as far away as Seattle.
