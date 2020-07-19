P-town gets a crowd – and John Waters – for a mostly virtual film festival

On Thursday, the lot was sold out for Opening Night festivities, which featured screenings of Mischa Richter’s Provincetown documentary “I Am a Town,” and “Save Yourselves!,” a comedy about a couple that disconnects from technology and happens to miss an alien attack.

The Wellfleet Drive-In hosted two nights of screenings for this year's Provincetown International Film Festival.

The Provincetown International Film Festival was a mostly virtual experience over the weekend, but people did gather in person — safely inside of their cars — for screenings at the Welfleet Drive-In.

John Waters addressed a crowd in cars during this weekend's Provincetown International Film Festival.

On Friday, festival patron saint John Waters took to the drive-in microphone for a night of films he curated himself. Waters’s picks were the 1972 thriller “Night of the Lepus” and 1964′s “Kitten With a Whip.”



Joining the P-town and indie filmmaker legend for the night was writer-director-actor John Cameron Mitchell, of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “Rabbit Hole,” and “How to Talk to Girls at Parties.”

John Waters with friends, including director John Cameron Mitchell.

Festival reps said drive-in guests came from as far away as Seattle.

