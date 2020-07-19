New Paragon Boardwalk opens in Hull

The Paragon Boardwalk in Hull opened last week with beach-front drinking, dining, and entertainment venues ideal for our new socially distanced world. Located at Nantasket Beach, the boardwalk is the perfect summertime location, said founder Chris Reale in an introduction video.

“It’s a full, outdoor open-air boardwalk right on the beach,” he said of the project, which began in early March. “It’s a place where you can hang out from sunrise to sunset.”

Visitors can munch on meals at the Latin-inspired Pearl & Lime, grab a slice at Joseph’s Pizza, a Nantasket Beach landmark, or enjoy New Zealand-style dessert at Far Out Ice Cream. A variety of healthier bites and juices can be bought from the Revive & Co. pop-up.