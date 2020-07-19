12 new confirmed deaths, 218 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, state reports

In addition, the state had 218 probable deaths due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, with no change from a day earlier.

The three-day average of confirmed deaths was at 13 as of Thursday, the state reported.

The state Sunday reported 12 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the Massachusetts death toll due to COVID-19 to 8,213. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease also grew by 218, reaching 106,882.

Molecular tests for COVID-19 have been performed for a total of 1,033,883 people as of Sunday, up by 13,624 since Saturday.

The seven-day average positive rate for those tests was 1.7 percent Saturday. That figure has fluctuated between 1.6 percent and 1.9 percent since July 1.

Antibody tests have been given to 86,165 people as of Sunday, an increase of 542 from the day before.

Hospitalization data showed that the number of hospitals using surge capacity to treat coronavirus patients had dropped to a single facility as of Saturday, the state reported. That number had been at five hospitals as of Friday.

The three-day average number of hospitalized coronavirus patients remained in decline as of Saturday, falling to 504, down from 524 on Friday.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.