Boston police investigate two separate Saturday night stabbings in East Boston, Mission Hill

Boston police officers are investigating two unrelated stabbings in East Boston and Mission Hill Saturday night that injured three people.
Just after 9 p.m., officers responded to Atherton Street near Egleston Square and found a man bleeding, police said. Witnesses told them they had dropped off the man at an Atherton Street home, where another man was on the porch, and left, police said. When they returned, the two men were gone, but there was blood on the porch, police said. EMTs found the injured man down the street and took him to a hospital. He is expected to survive. As of Sunday evening, police had not made any arrests.
Two hours later, police in East Boston responded to a call about a fight between a 45-year-old man and an 18-year-old. Police did not release any further information about what happened because they said it was a domestic dispute, but said both are expected to survive. They have not made any arrests.
Anyone with more information about either incident can call 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to 27463. Any witnesses, loved ones or community members seeking counseling can call the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125 or visit BPHC.org/trauma.
