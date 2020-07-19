Child struck by car in Amesbury, seriously injured

An 11-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in Amesbury on Sunday afternoon, officials said in a statement.
Local police and fire officials said the boy was riding his bike near Oakland and Chestnut Streets when he was struck around 4:35 p.m.
The boy was flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital, officials said. The driver of the car stayed on scene and was not injured.
The crash is still under investigation. No further information was immediately available.
