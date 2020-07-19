Drivers for the MBTA’s Ride service stop strike, return to work after approving revised contract

Workers for the Ride agreed to return to work after more than 90 percent of Veterans Transportation workers voted to approve the new contract, which offered “significant health insurance increases,” according to a statement from Teamsters Local 25, which represents the workers. Poor health care benefits were cited as a main concern for the 350 employees who began striking last Sunday, many of whom worked throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees of Veterans Transportation Services, one of two companies that supplies drivers for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s door-to-door service for riders with disabilities, called off an eight-day strike on Sunday after reaching an agreement with the Waltham-based business, according to the workers’ union.

“Our members at Veterans Transportation are heroes who have put themselves and their families at risk during the pandemic, providing transit services for our most at-risk citizens,” union president Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement. “Teamsters Local 25 is proud to represent the MBTA [the Ride] drivers and will never stop fighting to make sure our members are treated with dignity and respect and receive fair wages, affordable health insurance and a safe working environment.”

MBTA officials congratulated the Veterans Transportation and Teamsters Local 25 for reaching an agreement and encouraged riders to continue booking trips, saying it expects the Ride to be fully staffed on Monday.

“The Ride is an essential transportation service and we are pleased this situation resolved itself with a mutually beneficial outcome for all parties, including our most at-risk and vulnerable customers,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement.

Last week, the MBTA warned riders to avoid nonessential trips, fearing the strike would lead to delays for riders with urgent needs.

Veterans Transportation could not immediately be reached for comment.

Teamsters Local 25, the largest Teamsters union in New England, said members walked picket lines for 24 hours each day at Veterans Transportation locations in Everett, Watertown, and Waltham.

