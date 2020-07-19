Heat advisory is in effect from Sunday through Monday night

In Boston and the surrounding suburbs, temperatures will reach highs ranging in the mid- to upper 90s, according to William Babcock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

The heat advisory will remain in place until 8 p.m. Monday, when forecasters predict a cold front moving through the region that night that could bring downpours, thunderstorms, and strong wind gusts — and is also expected to lower the humidity that has hung over this weekend.

A heat advisory for Greater Boston and most of the surrounding region started at 11 a.m. Sunday and will stretch through most of Monday warning about dangerous levels of heat and humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecasted high at Boston’s Logan International Airport will be about 95 to 96 degrees, he said, and could reach 97 to 98 degrees in areas like Brighton and Hyde Park.

Further inland, Sunday’s high temperatures could reach 96 degrees in Norwood, 97 in the Beverly and Salem area, while Lawrence could climb as high as 99 degrees, he said.

During the heat advisory Sunday and Monday, the weather service advised people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if possible and out of the sun, and to check up on relatives and neighbors, the agency said on Twitter.

Sunday evening in Boston, temperatures will drop to the low 70s, while dew points will remain in the mid- to upper 60s, he said. Humidity will stay high overnight, but will not be quite as oppressive.

Monday temperatures in Boston are expected to reach into the 90s again, though the high will perhaps be a degree or two lower than Sunday , Babcock said. The dew point will be slightly higher, though — in the low to mid-70s, he said.

Temperatures Monday night are expected to be in the low 70s, he said.

Tuesday is expected to have a high of about 90, which Babcock called an improvement. But, he said: “Cooling in this case only means going from hot to very warm.”

Lower humidity Tuesday is also expected to have dew points back down into the low to mid-60s, which is normal for this time of year, he said.



