Quincy man injured when arch of snow falls on New Hampshire mountain

An arch formed from the remainder of the winter’s snow at Mt. Washington fell on a Quincy man as he was trying to film it Saturday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game department.

Alphonse Riang, 28, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the natural arch in Tuckerman Ravine gave way at about 1:30 p.m., at least partially burying him in “a basketball court size amount of snow,” the department said in a statement, quoting a witness.

Other hikers on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail who saw and heard the collapse pulled the large snow and ice blocks off of Riang, who had left the trail to take a video of the formation. One of the hikers told authorities the collapse sounded like “a sonic boom,” according to the statement.