Quincy woman dies in multi-vehicle crash in Pembroke

An 87-year-old Quincy woman died after she was seriously injured in a crash involving four vehicles in Pembroke on Sunday morning, State Police said.

Four other people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after the crash, which happened on Route 3 near Exit 12 around 9:30 a.m., State Police said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

When officials arrived on scene they found the Quincy woman, who was a passenger in a 2017 Volkswagen SUV, suffering from serious injuries. The troopers performed CPR on her, and she was transported to a local hospital where she died, the statement said. The woman’s name was not released.