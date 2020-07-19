Quincy woman dies in multi-vehicle crash in Pembroke

An 87-year-old Quincy woman died after she was seriously injured in a crash involving four vehicles in Pembroke on Sunday morning, State Police said.
Four other people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after the crash, which happened on Route 3 near Exit 12 around 9:30 a.m., State Police said in a statement Sunday afternoon.
When officials arrived on scene they found the Quincy woman, who was a passenger in a 2017 Volkswagen SUV, suffering from serious injuries. The troopers performed CPR on her, and she was transported to a local hospital where she died, the statement said. The woman’s name was not released.
The driver of the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries, State Police said.
Route 3 northbound was closed for about two hours after the crash, causing heavy traffic delays, the statement said.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation dispatched a work crew to fix a pothole north of the crash earlier Sunday, but the pothole was not related to the crash, State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation, State Police said. No further information was immediately available.
