Two-alarm fire in Dorchester displaces four, causes $200,000 in damage

Firefighters responded to a fire at 11 Altherstone St. at 6:30 p.m., said Boston Fire Department spokesman Brian Alkins.

Four people, including a child, were displaced by a two-alarm fire at a three-story home in Dorchester on Sunday evening, according to Boston fire officials.

He said the fire extended from the first floor to the roof of the single-family home, with major damage to the roof and third floor.

Three adults and a child were displaced, said Alkins. No injuries were reported.

Damages amounted to $200,000, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.