Two-alarm fire in Dorchester displaces four, causes $200,000 in damage

Four people, including a child, were displaced by a two-alarm fire at a three-story home in Dorchester on Sunday evening, according to Boston fire officials.
Firefighters responded to a fire at 11 Altherstone St. at 6:30 p.m., said Boston Fire Department spokesman Brian Alkins.
He said the fire extended from the first floor to the roof of the single-family home, with major damage to the roof and third floor.
Three adults and a child were displaced, said Alkins. No injuries were reported.
Damages amounted to $200,000, he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Advertisement
Fire knocked down at 11 Atherstone St Dor. Companies making up. 3 adults, 1 minor displaced from 3 story single family home. BFD- FIU on scene to investigate cause. No members injured at this fire as companies responded to two fire boxes simultaneously. pic.twitter.com/UR9hLMmO7v— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 19, 2020
Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.