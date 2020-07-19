Two teenagers shot in Mattapan late Sunday afternoon

Two teenagers were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting inside an apartment on Wildwood Street in Mattapan on Sunday, police officials said.
Both males were taken to area hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life threatening injuries, according to Sgt. John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman.
Officers responded to the reported shooting at 46 Wildwood St. at 4:42 p.m., where they found the two victims. No arrests have been made, Boyle said.
Police said an investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.
