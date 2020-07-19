13 shot and wounded at outdoor gathering in Peoria, Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Police said that 13 people were shot and wounded early Sunday after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.

None of the wounds are considered life-threatening, police spokeswoman Amy Dotson told the Peoria Journal Star.

Officers responding to a report about people being shot found a gathering of about 200 people in the area. Two people had serious wounds and were taken to a hospital. Eleven others with gunshot wounds arrived separately at local hospitals. Six of those shot are men and seven are women, authorities said.