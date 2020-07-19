For Bruins, upcoming week of preparation will be a big test

At least one player, Charlie Coyle , was held out of Saturday’s practice because of an inconclusive test result. Coyle’s agent, Quincy-based Bob Norton , said in an email to the Globe that Coyle later tested negative and has since reported no symptoms.

This week the Bruins will test players daily for COVID-19, instead of every other day as currently required. That could mean more player absences, practice adjustments and cryptic status updates, all in the name of keeping players and staff healthy before entering the NHL’s strictly monitored bubble in their playoff hub city.

The Bruins are scheduled to leave for Toronto this coming Sunday. How cohesive they will be upon arrival is anyone’s guess.

Advertisement

David Pastrnak’s agent, J.P. Barry, said he is being quarantined because of exposure to a positive case. The Bruins’ leading scorer and NHL regular-season co-leader in goals (48) has yet to skate with his usual linemates, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, or man his spot on the No. 1 power play unit since the Bruins returned to practice.

Winger Ondrej Kase, trying to find a home in Bruce Cassidy’s top-six forward unit, has been at Warrior Ice Arena only for a brief time, skating Wednesday with rookie Trent Frederic.

Safety first, of course, but missed practice time is piling up.

Nine players, Pastrnak, Kase and Coyle among them, were not present at Saturday’s practice. No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask was believed to be dealing with a hand injury. It is not clear why the Bruins were without power-play quarterback Torey Krug, No. 2 center David Krejci and bottom-six forwards Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner. Cassidy had to scrap a planned scrimmage.

All those players were deemed “unfit to participate” by the team, as part of the NHL-NHLPA injury and illness media protocol in use for the rest of this season.

Advertisement

General manager Don Sweeney, speaking on a Sunday video call, downplayed the severity of players missing a day or two. “But when you’re starting to miss weeks on end, which we have a couple players that will be in that category, you’ll have some rust to knock off,” he said, possibly alluding to Pastrnak and Kase.

“We had some players that had been skating quite a bit leading up to Phase 3, but the timing I think more than anything, continuity with your linemates, situations you have to work through as you go through practices, you’re going to have to get them up to speed when you do have them back in a shorter period of time.”

Sweeney confirmed that Pastrnak and Kase skated at another facility before entering Phase 3. Players in Phase 2 were able to skate where ice was available. The Globe viewed photos and later-deleted social media posts of the two Bruins wingers posing in full gear with non-NHLers at a rink in Malden, as late as Monday of last week.

When asked if Pastrnak had been spoken to about being too carefree in public, Sweeney didn’t directly answer. He said the Bruins’ medical team, particularly team doctor David Finn, facility hygiene officer Kathleen Saunders, and consultant Edward Ryan, the director of global infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, are constantly educating players on NHL and Massachusetts safety protocol (“one doesn’t supercede the other,” he noted), and that players who reported for Phase 3 were coming from “different environments where things weren’t on the same level and the concern may or may not have been on that level.”

Advertisement

“You have to assimilate to what’s necessary in our environment,” Sweeney said.

He said players are free to explain why they are “unfit,” if they choose.

“I think every team pretty much will probably face (significant absences) at some point in time, unless they’re just incredibly fortunate, and good for them,” Sweeney said. “But we’re not in that situation, so I can’t change that. All I can do is worry about and plan for what we have.”

Sweeney said a small group of players were working out in Brighton, but he would not say if any of the nine missing Saturday were back on the ice.

“We’ll certainly keep our fingers crossed, based on the test results that need to come back, that we’ll have a group (Monday) that will probably, definitively answer that question for you,” Sweeney said. “Some of these things are pending (a test) result.

“We hope to have a full group (Monday). The best-laid plans sometimes go astray.”

He said the team will test players for COVID-19 every day this week “just to stay ahead of things.” In Phase 3, players already cleared to practice are required to have an RT-PCR (nasal swab) test every other day, with results available within 24 hours. A positive test means they cannot use team facilities.

The Bruins leave for Toronto this coming Sunday). They open with an exhibition game against Columbus (July 30), followed by round-robin games against Philadelphia (Aug. 2), Tampa Bay (Aug. 5) and Washington (Aug. 8). The first round begins Aug. 11.

Advertisement

No Toronto restriction

Even though local and provincial offices approved the idea, Canada’s federal government on Saturday declined Major League Baseball’s request to open its US border for the Toronto Blue Jays to play 30 regular-season home games at their home ballpark, Rogers Centre.

Sweeney was not aware of the baseball ban affecting the NHL’s plans in that city.

“There’s no comings and goings on a daily basis,” he said. “Once you’re in, you’re inside that protective environment. That’s for all the right reasons.”

The MLB issue was the back-and-forth travel between cities. The NHL was granted an exemption because the 24 teams set to arrive in Toronto and Edmonton, via private charters, will not have contact with the general public and will remain in place for the duration of the Stanley Cup playoffs, leaving for good when they are eliminated.

The Associated Press reported the US-Canada border will remain closed to nonessential travel until at least Aug. 21, when the NHL plans to be in the second round of the playoffs.

Roster rules

At the start of Phase 3 last week, teams had to submit a playoff roster. Sweeney said they can leave behind players on the roster who aren’t cleared on July 26, but they could “face quarantine issues” if they didn’t travel to the hub city on the team charter … Teams cannot call up non-roster players while at the hub city, or shuttle players in and out. Only goalies can be recalled … Sweeney said Rask “certainly” won’t play the whole exhibition game against the Blue Jackets. Jaroslav Halak will get some work … Sweeney was chipper. “I am happy to report that I am fit and able to participate in this call,” he said. So they have that going for them.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports