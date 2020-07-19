Celtics players still working out what they will wear on jerseys

The NBA approved a list of about 30 messages. Celtics Enes Kanter and Marcus Smart said they plan to put “freedom” on their jerseys. Forward Jaylen Brown has actively attempted to raise awareness in the fight against systemic racism and police brutality. And on Sunday afternoon, he said he had yet to decide what to do with his jersey. He said he is leaning toward just leaving it blank, an idea that was initially endorsed by Heat forward Jimmy Butler .

When NBA games resume in Orlando later this month, players will have the option of replacing the last names on their jerseys with a statement related to the social justice movement.

“What I thought was clever with that was the potential of not having anything was playing for the people that we don’t get to see every single day, or we don’t hear their names,” Brown said. “We hear [police shooting victim] Breonna Taylor, we hear Philando Castile, we hear Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin. We hear all those names that we hear in the media because somebody was lucky enough to have a cell phone.

“But what about the people who didn’t have the cellphone available at the time and they experienced police brutality, they experienced social stratification and education, or not getting help in healthcare? … I think police brutality is just the tip of the iceberg. Being able to have an empty space and playing for some of those people that we don’t know their names and we may not ever know their names, I think that’s powerful, too.”

In May, after George Floyd died in police custody and protests erupted across the nation, Brown drove to Atlanta, in his home state, and organized a peaceful protest that swelled to about 100 people.

There were some concerns among NBA players that the season’s restart would distract from this movement that has generated considerable momentum. But Brown is among those determined to ensure that it will not.

On Sunday, after his brief interview session was completed via a Zoom call, he stood up from a chair in a hotel ballroom, and then sat back down.

“Before I go, actually,” he said, “I wanted to speak on Breonna Taylor.”

He then spoke for nearly two minutes about the 26-year-old Louisville woman who was killed by police March 13 after police entered her home with a no-knock warrant because it was believed that the apartment was being used to receive packages containing drugs. Police fired shots when Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire because he believed his home was being broken into.

One of the three officers involved in the shooting was fired, and none are facing criminal charges. Brown said he is more focused on the protocols that led to the shooting than these officers themselves, but he wants to see change nonetheless.

“We see the improvements being made, but also like continuing to have people speak on these things, continuing to have them talk about them is important,” Brown said, in part. “For us, equality is a demand, and Blacks Lives Matter. And Breonna Taylor is an example of a black life who was taken because of how the system has been laid out. And we’re going to continue to protest and continue to feel some type of way about it. It’s unfortunate, but I think these conversations need to continue to be had, for sure.”

Building intensity

The Celtics on Friday night held their first true intrasquad scrimmage in Orlando. Center Kanter, for one, was impressed by the intensity.

“One of the best practices I have ever witnessed,” he said. “Everybody was talking, everybody was going against each other, everybody was pushing each other, but at the same time, we were learning and we were having fun, and a lot of the trash talk out there, but it’s good, though.”

Brown emphasized that there remains room for improvement.

“We’ve got to play harder,” he said. “We’ve got to get more ball pressure. We’ve got to play fast and we just got to continue to move forward and get better as a team. I think that we’re in a good spot and we have great potential. We’ve got to continue to develop that every single day. Every practice is important for us, every time we get together, every meeting and every time we watch film is crucial.”





