Charlie Coyle tests negative for COVID-19 following inconclusive result

That’s according to his agent, Quincy-based Bob Norton, who confirmed those details to the Globe in an email Sunday morning. Coyle, the Weymouth product and key cog on the third line, was feeling well.

Bruins center Charlie Coyle, one of several players missing from Saturday’s practice, was held out because he submitted an inconclusive test for COVID-19. Coyle later tested negative and reported no symptoms throughout.

The Athletic first reported the reason for Coyle’s absence.

Coyle was one of nine Bruins regulars out of action Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena, all of them designated “unfit to participate” by the team under the NHL’s vague new reporting system. Others absent included leading scorer David Pastrnak, who is known to be in quarantine for coming in contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus; No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask (recent hand injury), defenseman Torey Krug and forwards David Krejci, Sean Kuraly, Ondrej Kase, Nick Ritchie, and Chris Wagner also missed practice.

The Bruins were scheduled to be off Sunday, but general manager Don Sweeney said an unnamed group of players would skate.

