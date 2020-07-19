Jack Nicklaus says he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 in March

Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus said Sunday he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic.

Nicklaus, who made the announcement during the CBS telecast of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, said they were home in Florida from March 13 “until we were done with it” in mid April.

“It didn’t last very long. And we were very, very fortunate, very lucky,” Nicklaus said. “Barbara and I are both of the age, both of us 80 years old, that is an at-risk age.