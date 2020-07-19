Jack Nicklaus says he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 in March

Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus said Sunday he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic.
Nicklaus, who made the announcement during the CBS telecast of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, said they were home in Florida from March 13 “until we were done with it” in mid April.
“It didn’t last very long. And we were very, very fortunate, very lucky,” Nicklaus said. “Barbara and I are both of the age, both of us 80 years old, that is an at-risk age.
“Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families. We were just a couple of the lucky ones.”
Advertisement
Tiger Woods told reporters Sunday he was aware of the Nicklaus’ situation.
“The fact that they got through it and they’re safe and here and healthy, it’s all good news for all of us who are a part of golf and who looked up to Jack and [have] been around Barbara all these years,” Woods said to the media.