NFL players use Twitter to voice concerns about coronavirus protection

NFL players were publicly pleading Sunday with the league to address several health and safety concerns as training camps are set to open. Many prominent players expressed their thoughts in a social media blitz with some using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay. “Getting ready to report this week hoping the [NFL] will come to agreement with the safe and right protocols so we can feel protected playing the sport we love,” Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes , the 2018 league MVP who led the Chiefs to last season’s Super Bowl title, wrote on Twitter. “We need Football! We need sports! We need hope!” Saints quarterback Drew Brees wrote on Twitter. “The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done @NFL.” Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said he is concerned because his wife, Ciara, is pregnant. He wrote: “My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. ???? We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay.” The concerns the players expressed mirrored those raised by leaders of the NFL Players Association in recent days.

Blue Jays seek new home

The Blue Jays’ front office is working to find a major league ballpark for the team to use this year after Canada’s government barred Toronto from playing in its home stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic, pitcher Anthony Bass said. The team has considered playing home games at its training facility in Dunedin, Fla., which is among the states that are virus hotspots, or Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, which is home to Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate and just across the Niagara River from Canada. Both locations have their shortcomings. Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said Saturday player health is a concern in Florida. He said the team has spent more time examining Buffalo in recent days but said the stadium has numerous infrastructure challenges. Shapiro said the team was looking at other options but did not specify what they were … Matthew Boyd’s status as Detroit’s opening night starter is now official. Manager Ron Gardenhire confirmed that Boyd would start the opener, then the 29-year-old left-hander admitted he’d been told about the assignment months ago — before the coronavirus shut down spring training.

Advertisement

NHL

Penguins’ Crosby misses practice

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby did not practice on Sunday, a day after leaving a team scrimmage with an undisclosed health issue. The team captain and two-time NHL MVP scored during an organized scrimmage on Saturday. Head coach Mike Sullivan declined to offer specifics on what happened to Crosby in the immediate aftermath, saying he was simply “not permitted to comment.”

Advertisement













Soccer

Chelsea advances to FA Cup final

At least David De Gea was spared having a crowd inside Wembley in London to witness his latest mistakes in the Manchester United goal. Gifted goals to beat United, 3-1, Chelsea will be returning to the national stadium on Aug. 1 to face Arsenal in an all-London FA Cup final. De Gea’s first mistake came in the 11th minute of first-half stoppage time. Olivier Giroud’s close-range deft touch from Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross was pushed into his own goal by De Gea. United, which was rocked by Eric Bailly being hospitalized with a first-half head injury, returned to the field early for the start of the second half but was just as sloppy. Diving to his left, De Gea let Mason Mount’s long-range strike go through his gloves. There was shared United culpability for the 46th-minute goal since Brandon Williams gave the ball away around the halfway line with a misplaced pass that Mount seized on … Lionel Messi won a record seventh top scoring title in the Spanish league after netting twice in Barcelona’s 5-0 rout of Alavés in the final round. Messi ended with 25 goals, four more than Karim Benzema, who did not score in Spanish league champion Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Leganés, which ended Real Madrid’s 10-game winning streak following the pandemic break.

Advertisement

LAFC makes knockout round

Diego Rossi had the first four-goal game of the MLS is Back in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., tournament and Bradley Wright-Phillips had his second goal in as many games as the Los Angeles Football Club defeated rival LA Galaxy, 6-2, on Saturday night to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament …The Chicago Red Stars advanced to the semifinals of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament, prevailing 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless draw with OL Reign on Saturday night in Herriman, Utah. Lauren Barnes’s attempt for the Reign hit the post to seal it for Chicago, which will play Sky Blue on Wednesday night with a chance to play for the title.

Advertisement

UFC

Figueiredo wins flyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo won the vacant UFC flyweight championship, finishing a dominant performance against Joseph Benavidez with a rear naked choke with 12 seconds left in the first round. Jack Hermansson also stunned Kelvin Gastelum with a first-round submission by heel hook in the penultimate bout of the third UFC show in eight days from Fight Island, the UFC’s base of operations on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Miscellany

Hamilton wins Hungarian GP

Formula One auto racing champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher’s single-venue record and take the championship lead . Hamilton’s latest victory from pole position was as comfortable as the nearly 9-second margin over second-place Max Verstappen suggested. The British driver’s 86th GP win moved him just five behind the German great Schumacher’s F1 record of 91 … Rain washed out the final rounds of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis. The event will be completed during the NHRA US Nationals at the track Sept. 3-6 … A 2003-04 LeBron James Upper Deck rookie Patch Parallel card sold at auction for $1.845 million at Goldin Auctions to Lob.com CEO Leore Avidar. The price tag on the rare card sets a record for modern-day cards (recognized as cards produced in 1980 or later) and is the most any basketball card has ever sold for.



