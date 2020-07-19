Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh opts out for season

But as the games went down from 162 to just 60 due to COVID-19, the idea of being on the IL away from his family wasn’t ideal for McHugh.

The Red Sox signed McHugh to a one-year deal back in March despite him rehabbing from a flexor strain. The Red Sox knew there was a possibility he would start the season on the injured list because of it.

"His arm is not coming around like he had hoped," said Roenicke. "He knew probably he was going to have to spend some time on the IL. He was going to do that. With what's going on with the pandemic, he would feel better if he was home with his family during that time."

McHugh has said in the past that he was comfortable playing in the midst of a pandemic because of the number of protocols baseball and the Red Sox have in place. Roenicke strongly intimated that McHugh’s decision to opt out had nothing to do with COVID risks.

“What he told me, it was strictly not feeling like he could help us early on in the season,” Roenicke said. “With all that’s going on, it’s a little tough to figure out where you’re going to be during a time when you have to be stuck in a hotel room. That wasn’t very appealing to him.”

