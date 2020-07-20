Looking forward to the next episode of ‘I May Destroy You'

I long ago gave up the battle against binge-only viewers. So a lot of people want to gorge out on a show rather than take it one week at a time. No biggie. I do it plenty, and with lighter shows such as “Dead to Me,” it’s quite enjoyable.

But I will say that I have been watching Michaela Coel’s riveting “I May Destroy You” a week at a time, despite having access to the entire season as a TV critic. And I love consuming it this way. For one thing, it’s an intense show, with themes of sexual abuse. Yes, there are funny moments in the life of a woman — Coel’s Arabella — and her friends in the city, partying and dating. But it’s all fueled by what happens to each of them regarding sexual misconduct involving boundaries and consent, and it’s not always an easy watch. So I like having time between episodes to recover.