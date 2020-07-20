The sharpest guy on Nantucket competes in TV’s ‘Forged in Fire’

The 25-year-old Nantucket native recorded an episode of History’s blacksmith competition, “Forged in Fire,” and has been keeping the outcome under wraps since October.

Now, Goddard eagerly awaits Wednesday’s 9 p.m. episode, “Japanese Ono.” “I wanted to have a watch party, but that’s probably not going to happen,” he said with a laugh. “I’ll watch with my family and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Now in its seventh season, “Forged in Fire” challenges expert bladesmiths to craft some of the most intricate — and deadliest — weapons in history. Their creations are tested for strength, authenticity, and sharpness using a variety of ill-fated obstacles like bamboo and jelly-like “human bodies,” complete with removable “blood”-filled internal organs. (If the heart falls out, you did well.) “It will KEAL” is judge Doug Marcaida’s catchphrase, an acronym for “keep everyone alive,” which is much nicer than this writer imagined. The competition’s like “Chopped” but way more literal.

Goddard is mum on how far he made it in his episode, where the four competitors are challenged to recreate a Japanese Ono, a type of ax.

A show casting director tapped Goddard via Instagram, but the blacksmith was already a huge fan of the series and eager to compete. “I spent the entire week going up to [my taping] studying previous episodes and taking notes on the criticisms from judges or what other people did wrong or right,” he said.

Goddard explained most blade construction is a time-consuming art form — in an enjoyable way — so performing on the show would be a different type of challenge. “I knew I’d be under pressure from the clock. That’s an obvious one, but when you are doing it under a certain time, you have to be 100 percent focused,” he said. “So I was banging away in my shop, practicing and training my time down.”

Blacksmith Keaton Goddard has a big presence on YouTube. James Hinson

Goddard is a self-taught craftsman, accessing a wealth of online resources for burgeoning blacksmiths. He used scrap and his father’s tools for his first creation eight years ago. With his undergrad and master’s degrees in engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Goddard tackled a range of projects, starting with a simple knife tutorial he saw on YouTube. “That was the spark — I thought ‘whoa that’s cool, I wonder if I could do that,’ ” he remembered. “Then it just spiraled out of control.”

Now Goddard is the one making the content. Faraway Forge is his popular YouTube channel and blacksmith company that he started in 2019 after leaving a full-time job in sales. The video account — which has 250,000 subscribers and is edited and filmed by Goddard — features Goddard’s recreation of iconic weaponry, sometimes using foraged materials and “junk.”

His katana video — the classic Japanese Samurai sword — has more than 13 million views. One commenter says: “I don’t know why this got recommended to me but thank you YouTube.”

Goddard considers YouTube to be the main component of his full-time business, noting he’s become happily ingrained in the supportive blacksmith and historical weaponry online communities. Getting to know the judges and his fellow contestants was also the best part of his experience with “Forged in Fire.”

“It was as rewarding of an experience as I expected it to be,” he said. “It was awesome, being there, doing it, the people. My favorite part was the relationships that had been formed because of it.”

Goddard takes commissions from individuals and businesses — including restaurants like Ventuno on the island. It’s a blend of function and creativity that draws his clients in.

“Professionals who work in the restaurants here, they want something that’s going to last forever. But then I just made a knife for a dude who said he wanted to pass it onto his kids. How special is that?” he said. “A big part of this [business] nowadays is the artwork. No one needs a sword rather than to hang it on the wall as a piece of art. It’s a wonderful thing if you think about it — I’m paid to be an artist.”