This week’s TV: ‘Corporate’ humor, dating on the spectrum, and dogs seeking forever homes

1. The corporate setting can be soul-crushing, as “Dilbert,” “The Office,” and “Better Off Ted” have noted. But Comedy Central’s cheeky “Corporate,” one of my pet favorites, takes that idea to new blackly comic heights. Matt and Jake (played by co-creators Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman) are junior execs in training at the nefarious Hampton DeVille company, a kind of Amazon whose slogan is “We make everything.” The guys know they’re buying into evil, but their cynicism and passivity keep them in the race. It’s nihilism at its most entertaining. The third and final season is starts Wednesday on Comedy Central at 10:30 p.m.

2. “COVID’s Hidden Toll,” the latest installment of PBS’s “Frontline,” looks into the immigrants and undocumented workers who help maintain America’s food supply during the pandemic. Workers talk about having to choose between their health and their jobs, as well as what they say is a lack of protection from their employers. It’s on WGBH 2 on Tuesday at 10 p.m.

3. Exploitation? Explication? Revelation? “Love on the Spectrum” is a new reality show about the world of dating for young adults on the autism spectrum. It joins “Born This Way,” “The Good Doctor,” “The A Word,” “Parenthood,” “Atypical,” and “Speechless” in bringing special needs into the mainstream. Netflix will make the five hour-long episodes available on Wednesday.

4. Get ready for tears. “The Dog House” sets up dogs with humans to see if they’re compatible. Each episode shows the arrivals of pets at a rural British rescue organization, tells their stories of abandonment, and looks into the lives of the people who might adopt them. Cameras in the pen record the first meetings between the dogs and their prospective new owners. It’s on HBO Max on Thursday.

A scene from the new TBS reality series "Lost Resort." Felicia Graham/TBS

5. Rage ritual, anyone? Nine strangers, each undergoing stress, attend a wellness retreat in Costa Rica in a new unscripted series called “Lost Resort.” They work with a team of alternative healers who push them to their limits, with rage rituals and vulnerability circles. Premiering on TBS at 10 p.m. on Thursday, the reality show is from the producers of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and will of course feature hookups and breakups along with all the healing.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia” A limited series about Mafia families in New York in the 1970s and ’80s and the feds trying to take them down. Netflix, Wednesday

“The Pale Tourist” Jim Gaffigan delivers a new stand-up set. Amazon, Friday

“Rogue Trip” Bob Woodruff and his 27-year-old son, Mack, travel to overlooked destinations. Disney+, Friday

Michaela Coel in the HBO series "I May Destroy You." Natalie Seery/HBO

RECENT REVIEWS

“I May Destroy You” An intense, intricate series about sexual trauma. HBO

“Father Soldier Son” A complex documentary portrait of a wounded warrior and his young boys. Netflix

“P-Valley” A compelling drama series about the workers at a Mississippi Delta strip club. Starz

“Little Voice” A musical rom-com series featuring songs by Sara Bareilles. Apple TV+

“Stateless” A six-part drama about life in the dirty, bureaucratically impacted limbo of an Australian refugee camp, featuring Cate Blanchett. Netflix

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” A docu-series about true-crime author Michelle McNamara and her search for the Golden State Killer. HBO

“Perry Mason” The legendary attorney, played by Matthew Rhys, gets a backstory in this series, to mixed effect. HBO

“Love, Victor” A sweet, somewhat simplistic coming-out series aimed at young adults. Hulu

“Laurel Canyon” A two-part docu-series about the vibrant L.A. music scene in the ’60s and ’70s. Epix

