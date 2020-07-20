CRV raises new venture fund, despite pandemic

CRV, once known as Charles River Ventures and now based in Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area, had expected to throw a massive anniversary party in April, followed by a meeting with key investors — the heads of major pension funds, university endowments, and charitable foundations. But the pandemic and subsequent lockdown scuttled that plan.

And though the money is real, all of the fund-raising was conducted virtually. “It was 100 percent over Zoom, without meeting a single person in person,” said CRV partner Izhar Armony, working from his Arlington home.

You might not expect a venture capital firm to have much success raising money in the midst of a deadly pandemic and a global recession. But the venerable CRV recently celebrated its 50th anniversary by closing a new $600 million fund to be invested in early-stage companies in fields like enterprise software and bio-engineering.

Advertisement

“The biggest unknown in mid-March, early April was the economy, whether investors would have any money to invest,” Armony said. “I thought, if you asked me in March, that our industry would freeze for a few quarters,” he said, “but that has not happened.”

Indeed, overall venture funding of startups has proved remarkably resilient. According to a report released last week by Pitchbook and the National Venture Capital Association, the number of US venture deals during the second quarter of 2020 declined by 29 percent from the same period the year before, but the total value of all deals was down by just 5 percent.

Other Boston-area venture firms that have raised new funds in 2020 include Flagship Pioneering, General Catalyst, Material Impact, and Founder Collective.

CRV found that some of its longstanding investors had less money to offer, but the fund made up the difference by recruiting a number of new investors, who agreed to put up cash without a single face-to-face meeting.

Advertisement

Armony said that CRV already has plenty of investment prospects in mind and is especially interested in technologies that simplify remote work, including telemedicine and corporate meeting software. Armony said that due to the pandemic, “I think that the way we work and live will change dramatically and for a long time.”





Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.