Even in video games, politics and race divide

“Fortnite” allows for live-streamed video events displayed inside a virtual arena inside the game. But it also has a feature that lets players lob fruit at each other. An unknown number of them let fly on Independence Day, during a panel discussion on live video about racism and police brutality, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. As CNN correspondent Van Jones filled the screen, his face was spattered with simulated tomatoes.

It was a graphic reminder that even as many gamers and game companies look for ways to stand against racism in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing, some gamers object to what they consider infusions of politically correct propaganda.

“It’s an abuse of your fan base,” Jeremy Hambly, founder of The Quartering, a popular YouTube channel featuring video game news and commentary, said of the “overt, in your face political messaging” in games.

“Imagine if ‘Call of Duty’ started putting Trump ads in their game?” he added. “It’s a slippery slope I prefer game makers would avoid.”

Nonetheless, a number of game companies have ignored Hambly’s advice and declared overt support for the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Last month, Take Two Interactive shut down the servers for its games “Grand Theft Auto Online,” “Red Dead Online,” and “NBA 2K” for two hours in memory of George Floyd. Popular video games such as “Call of Duty” and “Apex Legends” now display on-screen messages supporting Black Lives Matter whenever a player launches the game.

And multiple game companies, including Ubisoft, Square Enix and Activision, have made large donations to civil rights groups. Bungie, the maker of “Destiny 2,” said it will sell a $15 Black Lives Matter enamel pin, with all proceeds going to the Equal Justice Initiative. Gamers who purchase the pin will be able to add a digital version of it to their in-game avatars for other players to see.

Perhaps the most impressive effort came from the independent game publisher Itch.io. It assembled a package of 1,700 low-budget games and sold them for a minimum donation of $5 in a bid to raise $100,000 for civil rights groups. The effort raised more than $8 million.

On the flip side, the online game distributor Steam declined to issue an announcement of support for Black Lives Matter. In response, several developers pulled their games from Steam’s online marketplace.

“Steam has historically been home to plenty of openly racist communities, and is still home to countless toxic players who spout hate against minority groups,” said developer Gabriel Koenig, creator of an “anti-capitalist” game called “Test Tube Titans.”

A recent report by the Anti-Defamation League identified at least 200 Steam user accounts that propagated white supremacist views and criticized Steam’s parent company, Valve, for doing too little to halt such activity.

Steam is the Amazon of online game sales, and Koenig said that his decision to withdraw his game is costing him money. But Steam’s failure to support Black Lives Matter was the last straw. “I felt that by staying with them I wasn’t much better than the very thing I was protesting,” Koenig said.

In response to the developers’ complaints, Valve announced its sponsorship of Game Devs of Color, an upcoming exposition for minority game developers.

Game players are also taking a stand online.

In the family-friendly Nintendo game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” players have created online protest rallies at which their on-screen characters dress in Black Lives Matter-themed clothing and raise funds for groups like the NAACP. Similar rallies have been held among players of the household simulation game “The Sims.”

“I think audiences are pretty comfortable with political content in a lot of media, because we’re living in an age where politics and entertainment are blending.” said Paul Booth, a professor of communications at Chicago’s DePaul University who studies video gaming.

Booth said that it’s not unusual for top-selling games to deliver implicit political messages. He cited the 2017 game “Far Cry 5,” which features a plucky lawman taking on a fanatical right-wing Christian cult based in Montana. “It kind of caused a bit of controversy when it came out,” Booth said, but “it was a bestseller.”

The George Floyd protests have also generated new pressure on video game companies to diversify their workforces. In a 2019 worldwide survey, the International Game Developers Association found that 24 percent of the industry’s workers were female and only 2 percent were Black. In the aftermath of the protests, Riot Games, creator of the online battle game “League of Legends,” pledged to invest $10 million in startups launched by people “underrepresented in the games community.”

Game companies are also being criticized for the way Black people are portrayed in games. Apart from those involving sports, there are few major games in which the main protagonist is Black. And even when game designers feature a Black leading character, some gamers interpret the decision as an act of political correctness, rather than innovative storytelling or correcting an imbalance.

Kahlief Adams, who runs SpawnOnMe, a popular gaming podcast, cites a backlash in 2016 against the World War I-themed “Battlefield 1.″ Some gamers complained because the game featured Black US soldiers, a first for the long-running series of “Battlefield” games.

“They’re like, ‘This feels like politics is being pushed down my throat,‘ ” said Adams, when in fact more than 200,000 Black US troops served in Europe during World War I. “That’s not politics,” Adams said. “That’s history.”

Brandon Morse, senior editor of the conservative website RedState.com and an avid video gamer, said that gestures by the industry, such as flashing “Black Lives Matter” on computer screens, are “lazy and likely dishonest. Most corporations are only doing this out of fear.”

But Morse has no objections to creating explicitly political games, whether they slant left or right. “Video games are today’s great storytellers,” he said. “I approve of anyone trying to make a point if they wish to, so long as they focus on making the story good.”

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.