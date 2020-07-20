Whole Foods workers file federal lawsuit over Black Lives Matter masks

Whole Foods employees in Cambridge and elsewhere started wearing Black Lives Matter masks in June in solidarity with the movement following the murder of George Floyd. Workers who wore the masks were sent home, disciplined, and intimidated by management, according to the lawsuit. Whole Foods said the masks violated the company dress code.

Whole Foods workers filed a federal class action lawsuit against the grocery chain Monday for discriminating against employees wearing Black Lives Matter masks at work and asked the US District Court in Boston to prohibit the grocer from retaliating against them.

Savannah Kinzer, the employee who led the action at the River Street store in Cambridge, was fired July 18.

Employees at a number of stores around the country have been sent home and disciplined for wearing Black Lives Matter masks.

“In addition to being discriminatory, Whole Foods’ policy on Black Lives Matter face masks is hypocritical,” Kinzer said in a statement. “Whole Foods states prominently on its website and on signs in its stores that ‘Racism has no place here,‘ but won’t allow employees to express solidarity with Black lives.”

Kinzer is one of 14 plaintiffs named in the suit from Cambridge, Bedford, N.H., Berkeley, Calif., and Seattle. Other workers are expected to join the action.

“The actions of Whole Foods against its employees are not only illegal but shameful,” Shannon Liss-Riordan, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement. “These essential workers have been asked to put their health at risk during this pandemic, and they have done so. Whole Foods’ decision to selectively and arbitrarily enforce it’s ‘dress code’ to specifically suppress the message that Black Lives Matter paints a picture about what the company values, and that picture is not pretty.”

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley also weighed in. “The Whole Foods workers standing up to affirm that Black Lives Matter are carrying forward the tradition of protest and activism that remains at the heart of our struggle for civil rights,” she said in a statement. “I stand in solidarity with them, and call on Whole Foods to reverse course immediately.”

Whole Foods could not immediately be reached for comment.





























