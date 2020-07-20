Answers to your questions about voting by mail

Here’s what you need to know about vote-by-mail.

But if you are used to voting in person, you might have questions about how all this will work, especially given that the next statewide election ― where voters will weigh in on several primary races ― is just around the corner, on Sept. 1.

A new law allows any voter in Massachusetts to cast their ballot by mail in the fall. The new legislation is intended to allow voters to safely exercise their right to vote without risking illness as the coronavirus pandemic remains a threat heading into election season.

First things first: Can I still vote in person?

Yes. Universal vote-by-mail does not mean mandatory vote-by-mail. It simply means any voter can now vote absentee if they want. The bill also aims to give voters plenty of options to avoid crowds at polling places on Election Day, including early voting periods for both the primary and general elections: The early voting period for the primary is Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, while the early voting period for the general election is Oct. 17 to Oct. 30.

Additionally, new social distancing requirements will be in place to ensure enough space between people at polling places.

If I wish to vote by mail, how does it work?

Every registered voter in the Commonwealth — about 4.6 million people — will be mailed an application to request a ballot for both the Sept. 1 state primary and the Nov. 3 general election. Applications for the Sept. 1 primary already have been mailed out by Secretary of State William Galvin’s office, and many voters have begun receiving them. You can also download the application here.

If you decide to vote by mail, simply fill out the application and mail it to your city or town clerk’s office. No postage is required. For the primary, voters who are not enrolled in a political party will be asked to select which party’s primary they wish to vote in.

Once the application is accepted, the clerk’s office will send you a ballot and an affidavit you’ll need to sign that states you’re following all applicable laws and regulations. You can pick your candidates and then return the forms to the clerk’s office. You can track your ballot using this tool on the Secretary of State’s website.





What are the deadlines?

Voters must submit their applications to get a ballot to their city or town clerk by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, for the state primary election, and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 for the general election.

As for when voters must mail in their ballots, the deadlines are slightly different for the primary and the general election.

All ballots must arrive at the voter’s local election office, whether by mail or hand-delivered, by 8 p.m. on Sept. 1 (Election Day) in order to be counted. “It doesn’t matter when it’s postmarked,” said Debra O’Malley, a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin.

But for the November general election, if you are mailing the ballot from within the United States, it must be postmarked by Nov. 3 (Election Day), and received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

O’Malley advises voters to return their ballots as early as they can. If you wait until Election Day to mail out your ballot, “you’re taking a risk that it won’t reach your election office on Nov. 6,” she said.

What about the ‘I voted’ stickers?

Aside from exercising your constitutional rights, the “I voted” sticker is one of the best parts of Election Day. So will you be able to proudly show off your civic participation to your family (and social media followers) if you vote by mail? Maybe.

“We don’t provide the stickers,” O’Malley said, explaining that it’s up to each city or town to purchase stickers, and with the crush of extra work, stickers might not be a priority.

“They are going to be doing a lot of mailing and stuffing,” O’Malley said of local election officials. “Anything you add to that ballot package slows it down . . . If they can, I’m sure they will, but unfortunately that might not happen.”





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.